Timeless Charts — MetaTrader 5 Utility — Manual

Timeless Charts is a MetaTrader 5 utility that builds custom price charts from tick data, allowing you to work with non-standard aggregations such as seconds, tick, volume, range, renko, kagi, line break, and point & figure. It also supports advanced chart visualization modes (including cluster/footprint-style views) plus built-in indicators, drawings, chart synchronization for drawings and crosshairs, and replay for analysis and manual trading.

Product page: Timeless Charts on MQL5 Market

This manual is a practical guide to install, configure, and use Timeless Charts.

Contents

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Important limitations

This application can’t be tested in Strategy Tester (requires UI interaction and tick history operations).

It’s primarily intended for manual analysis/trading; it’s not designed as a data-feed for other EAs.

1) Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Symbol with tick history available (quality depends on broker’s tick data)

Enough disk space for tick downloads / caching (varies by symbol and period)

2) Installation

Install from MQL5 Market and restart MetaTrader 5 if needed. Open any chart of the symbol you want to analyze. Attach Timeless Charts to the chart.

Screenshot: Attaching Timeless Charts



3) Interface Overview

Timeless Charts uses a custom charting interface. This section explains each visible component and how the user interacts with it.

3.1 Title Bar

The title bar is located at the top of the application window and provides access to global configuration and tools.

Program Icon and Name

Displays the application icon and the name Timeless Charts .





Displays the application icon and the name . Theme

Opens a menu to configure visual appearance, including chart theme and cluster/footprint color options.





Opens a menu to configure visual appearance, including chart theme and cluster/footprint color options. History

Opens a dialog to configure history depth and select the price chart type.





Opens a dialog to configure history depth and select the price chart type. Indicators

Opens a dialog to attach, edit, or remove indicators applied to the chart.





Opens a dialog to attach, edit, or remove indicators applied to the chart. Drawings

Opens a dropdown menu containing bulk operations and the list of drawing tools.





Opens a dropdown menu containing bulk operations and the list of drawing tools. Templates

Allows saving and loading templates (chart type, cluster settings, indicators, drawings).





Allows saving and loading templates (chart type, cluster settings, indicators, drawings). Replay

Opens the replay dialog to work in a replay environment using historical data.





Opens the replay dialog to work in a replay environment using historical data. Application Buttons

Maximize, minimize, restore, or close (removes Timeless Charts from the chart).

Screenshot: Title bar and menus





3.2 Chart Window

The chart window is built from various components.

Main Chart Subwindow

Displays the price chart and allows attaching indicators/drawings and managing trades/orders directly on the chart.





Displays the price chart and allows attaching indicators/drawings and managing trades/orders directly on the chart. Indicator Subwindows

Some indicators are displayed in separate subwindows below the main chart.





Some indicators are displayed in separate subwindows below the main chart. Price / Value Scales

Vertical scales used to represent price or indicator values.





Vertical scales used to represent price or indicator values. Date / Time Scale

Horizontal scale displayed at the bottom of the chart.





Horizontal scale displayed at the bottom of the chart. Price Scale Mode Selector

Auto, Manual, Center. Is located at the right-top corner, hover the price scale.





Auto, Manual, Center. Is located at the right-top corner, hover the price scale. Navigation Buttons

Zoom In, Zoom Out, Scroll to current bar/candle/price. Is located at the right-bottom corner at the end of the date/time scale.





Zoom In, Zoom Out, Scroll to current bar/candle/price. Is located at the right-bottom corner at the end of the date/time scale. Horizontal Scrollbar

Appears when bars/candles overflow the width of the chart.





Appears when bars/candles overflow the width of the chart. Subwindow Separators

Drag separators to adjust indicator subwindow heights.





Drag separators to adjust indicator subwindow heights. Right Offset Control

Drag the triangle to offset plots from the right border (up to 50% width)





Drag the triangle to offset plots from the right border (up to 50% width) Cluster / Footprint Background

A background layer rendered behind the price bars/candles, displaying volume-by-price information using text and/or colored cells (and optional mini-profiles), depending on the selected parameters.

His visibility depends on the zoom level. When the zoom is less it may display only price chart (candles / bars). To reveal the footprint increase the zoom using the key plus (+) or pressing the zoom in button.





A background layer rendered behind the price bars/candles, displaying volume-by-price information using text and/or colored cells (and optional mini-profiles), depending on the selected parameters. His visibility depends on the zoom level. When the zoom is less it may display only price chart (candles / bars). To reveal the footprint increase the zoom using the key plus (+) or pressing the zoom in button. Bars Statistics Panel

A table-like panel displayed at the bottom of the main chart, showing bar-level statistics such as total volume, delta, trades count, and other order-flow metrics.

Screenshot: Chart window components



3.3 Mouse Interaction

Mouse interaction depends on the element under the cursor.

Price scale drag

Drag price scale to adjust min/max.





Drag price scale to adjust min/max. Time scale drag

Drag time scale to change bar/candle width.





Drag time scale to change bar/candle width. Chart drag (scroll)

Drag inside subwindow to scroll left/right. In Manual scale mode, drag can move in all directions.





Drag inside subwindow to scroll left/right. In Manual scale mode, drag can move in all directions. Navigation buttons

Zoom and scroll-to-current controls in the bottom-right corner.





Zoom and scroll-to-current controls in the bottom-right corner. Crosshair / Ruler

Middle mouse button enables crosshair. Click-drag to measure. Release left button to exit. Press Esc to cancel.





Middle mouse button enables crosshair. Click-drag to measure. Release left button to exit. Press Esc to cancel. Context Menu (Right Click)

Right-click opens context menu for the element under the cursor.

Right-click on an indicator

Context menu actions (e.g., Properties, Remove).

Creating drawings (anchor clicks)

Click on chart N times depending on the tool’s anchor points.





Click on chart N times depending on the tool’s anchor points. Selecting and editing drawings

When selected, drag anchor points to move/resize/adjust.





When selected, drag anchor points to move/resize/adjust. Right-click on a drawing

Context menu actions (Properties, Delete, Foreground/Background, Select/Deselect).

3.4 Keyboard Navigation

+ / - — Zoom in / Zoom out

/ — Zoom in / Zoom out End — Scroll to current / last bar (right)

— Scroll to current / last bar (right) Home — Scroll to first bar (left)

— Scroll to first bar (left) Left / Right — Scroll one bar/candle

/ — Scroll one bar/candle Page Up / Page Down — Scroll one page left/right

X — Constrain movement horizontally (Manual drag and drawing/editing)

— Constrain movement horizontally (Manual drag and drawing/editing) Y — Constrain movement vertically (Manual drag and drawing/editing)

— Constrain movement vertically (Manual drag and drawing/editing) Ctrl — Continuous drawing mode (repeat same tool without reselecting)

— Continuous drawing mode (repeat same tool without reselecting) Esc — Cancel current operation (drawing or dragging)

Note

Shift and Ctrl can also be used for placing pending orders directly from the chart (documented in Chart Trading section later).

3.5 Operations hints

When performing some operations on the chart like draging the chart to scroll the bars to left / right / up / down, creating a new drawing or moving existing drawings, some hints are displayed at right-bottom corner of the main subwindow. For example, when you are drawing a triangle and you want the second point of triangle at same price that the first one, you can constraint the mouse moviment at the x axis before click to define the second point. In image next image you can see the hints when creating a triangle. It show information about the contraints, constinous drawings and the number of anchor points required for create the selected drawing.





4) Quick Start (first successful custom chart)

Pick a chart type (e.g., Seconds or Renko). Change the parameters according to your setup. Click “Build / Update” to generate the custom bars.







5) Price Charts

This section explains how price charts are constructed and how they are visually displayed.

5.1 Price Chart Aggregation / Construction Types

Aggregation defines how bars are built from ticks. Parameters are configured in the History dialog.

Rule: each bar represents a fixed amount of time.

Parameters



Base Period — example: Minutes (for a 5-minute chart)

Allowed: Seconds, Minutes, Hours, Days



Periods — example: 5 (Base Period = Minutes → 5-minute bars)

Rule: each bar forms after a fixed number of ticks.

Parameters



Count — example: 144 (144-tick bars)



Reset On New Day — example: true

Rule: each bar forms after a fixed volume amount.

Parameters



Count — example: 10000 (10k volume bars)



Reset On New Day — example: true

Rule: each bar forms when price moves a fixed range.

Parameters



Range — example: 20 (20-tick range bars)



Reset On New Day — example: false

Rule: bricks form based on price movement, not time.

Parameters



Brick Size — example: 10 (10-tick bricks)



Extension % — example: 0.0 or 50.0



Reversal % — example: 100.0 (1-brick) or 200.0 (2-brick)



Reset On New Day — example: true



Note: Extension and reversal is currently working with values from 0.0 to 1.0. It will be fixed in future updates.

Rule: new lines form when price breaks above/below prior lines.

Parameters



Base Period — example: Minutes

Allowed: Seconds, Minutes, Hours, Days



Periods — example: 5 (Minutes × 5 basis)



Breaks — example: 3 (3-line break)



Reset On New Day — example: true

Rule: line direction changes when price exceeds a reversal threshold.

Parameters



Period — example: 30 (30-tick reversal threshold)



Reset On New Day — example: false

Rule: columns form using box size and reversal rules.

Parameters



Box Size — example: 10 (10-tick boxes)



Reversal — example: 3 (3-box reversal)



Reset On New Day — example: true

5.2 Price Chart plot modes

Plot styles define how the aggregated data is rendered. Plot styles are configured in Theme options.

Used by time-based, tick, volume, and compatible renko charts.

Bars include body, wicks, and optional borders.

Colors can differ for up, down, and doji bars.

Example: Candlestick plot style



Used by Kagi, Line Break, and similar chart types.

Directional line rendering (yin/yang can use different color/thickness).

Example: Kagi plot style



Used by Point & Figure charts.

X for upward movement, O for downward movement.

Each symbol type has independent color settings.

Example: Point & Figure (X / O)



Theme options

All visual aspects of plots (colors, borders, wicks, line thickness, symbol styles, etc.) are configured in Theme.

Timeless Charts includes built-in drawing tools designed to work reliably on custom charts.

How drawings work

Create: select a tool, then click the required number of anchor points.

select a tool, then click the required number of anchor points. Edit: select the drawing and drag anchor points.

select the drawing and drag anchor points. Context menu: right-click for properties, delete, z-order, select/deselect.

right-click for properties, delete, z-order, select/deselect. Cancel: press Esc to cancel active drawing/dragging.

press Esc to cancel active drawing/dragging. Continuous drawing: press Ctrl to enable / disable constinuous drawing which allows to create multiple drawing at once.

6.1 Managing Drawings

Open properties: right-click drawing → Properties.

right-click drawing → Properties. Delete: right-click drawing → Delete.

right-click drawing → Delete. Layering (z-order): right-click drawing → move to background / foreground.

right-click drawing → move to background / foreground. Select / deselect: use the drawing context menu (or selection behavior).

GIF: Creating and editing drawings (anchors + right-click menu)



Tip

Templates can save and restore drawings together with chart settings, indicators, and theme configuration.

7) Indicators

Timeless Charts includes built-in indicators designed to work correctly on custom charts. Indicators can be attached, edited, and removed using the Indicators menu on the title bar.

How indicators work

Attach: Title bar → Indicators → select an indicator to add.

Title bar → → select an indicator to add. Edit: right-click the indicator (or its subwindow) → Properties .

right-click the indicator (or its subwindow) → . Remove: right-click the indicator (or its subwindow) → Delete .

right-click the indicator (or its subwindow) → . Subwindows: some indicators appear in their own subwindow below the main chart.

some indicators appear in their own subwindow below the main chart. Resize subwindows: drag the separator between subwindows.

drag the separator between subwindows. Templates: templates can store indicators together with chart type, drawings, and theme.

Screenshot: Indicators dialog (attach / edit / remove)



Note

Some indicators (Market Profile, Volume Profile, Cumulative Delta) build data progressively and may require sufficient historical data to produce meaningful results.

8) Market Replay

Timeless Charts includes a Market Replay feature that allows you to replay historical market data as if it were happening in real time. Replay is useful for study, practice, strategy validation, and understanding price behavior in specific market conditions.

What Market Replay does

Replays historical price action using tick data.

Supports custom chart types (seconds, tick, volume, renko, etc.).

Allows indicators, drawings, and chart interaction during replay.

Enables manual trade simulation.

Market Replay is accessed from the Replay button in the title bar. When replay mode is active, chart updates are driven by the replay engine instead of live market data.

Important notes

Replay requires historical tick data for the selected symbol and period.

Replay behavior depends on the quality and completeness of the broker’s tick data.

Replay is independent from MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester.

A complete, step-by-step explanation of the Market Replay workflow (including configuration, controls, and practical examples) is available in the dedicated article below:

Market Replay in Timeless Charts — Detailed Guide

Tip

Market Replay is especially effective when combined with Templates, allowing you to replay the market using the same chart type, indicators, drawings, and visual configuration used in your live analysis.

9) Cluster / Footprint & Bars Statistics

Timeless Charts provides two complementary order-flow visualization features: Cluster / Footprint (volume-by-price inside each bar area) and a Bars Statistics panel (a table of bar-level metrics).

Summary

Cluster / Footprint is rendered as a background behind price bars/candles .

is rendered as a . Bars Statistics is a panel (table) displayed at the bottom of the main subwindow .

is a displayed . Both are visual features of the chart and are configured through the Theme options.

options. If the footprint is not visible, it is need to zoom in the chart. Use the key (+) or the buttons on the right-bottom corner of the chart.

9.1 Cluster / Footprint

Cluster (footprint) visualization displays volume-by-price information aligned to each bar. It is drawn as a background layer behind the bars/candles and can use text and/or colored cells (and optional mini-profiles) depending on the selected theme configuration.

The footprints / clusters are configured with various parameters:





Aggregate price levels :

Used to consolidate X price levels in a single row. For example, when using a chart configuration like range bars with big value for the brick size, like 200 ticks. Each means each bar has 200 price levels to be represented in the footprint, which sometime makes the height of each row so small that is impossible to display the numeric values. In this case we can choose to represent each row as the aggregation of 10 ticks and now only 20 rows will be draw making the display of the footprint data clear.





: Used to consolidate X price levels in a single row. For example, when using a chart configuration like range bars with big value for the brick size, like 200 ticks. Each means each bar has 200 price levels to be represented in the footprint, which sometime makes the height of each row so small that is impossible to display the numeric values. In this case we can choose to represent each row as the aggregation of 10 ticks and now only 20 rows will be draw making the display of the footprint data clear. Display volumes divided by:

in some cases the values to be represented can be very large to fit inside the width of the cell / candle. For example, 1.500.500. In this case we can display all values divided by 1000 and the output in the screen will be 1.500.





in some cases the values to be represented can be very large to fit inside the width of the cell / candle. For example, 1.500.500. In this case we can display all values divided by 1000 and the output in the screen will be 1.500. Minimum volume display:

This parameter allows to display only the values above a threshold. Redcucing distraction / noise to focus only on meaning full values.





This parameter allows to display only the values above a threshold. Redcucing distraction / noise to focus only on meaning full values. Scaling:

How the data distribution (gradients or profiles) are represented depends the what is the maximum and minimum values. We choose to examine each candle indivially or relative to the sunrounding candles (Visible bars).





How the data distribution (gradients or profiles) are represented depends the what is the maximum and minimum values. We choose to examine each candle indivially or relative to the sunrounding candles (Visible bars). Layout:

Allosw to display only on footprint represention or two (one on the left and other on the right of the candle).





Allosw to display only on footprint represention or two (one on the left and other on the right of the candle). Candle Alignment:

When using the layout with two footprints, is possible to align the candle more on the left or the right, what make the width of one footprint more or less than the other.





When using the layout with two footprints, is possible to align the candle more on the left or the right, what make the width of one footprint more or less than the other. Left Cells Text and Right Cells Text:

Determines which data will printed on each footprint.





Determines which data will printed on each footprint. Left Cells Background and Right Cells Background:

Determince the background of the cell will styled, if with a profit / histogram or with gradient of colors based on volume, delta, etc.









9.2 Bars Statistics Panel

The Bars Statistics panel is a table-like panel displayed at the bottom of the chart, just above the date/time scale. It shows bar-level statistics and order-flow metrics.

It can be enabled in the Clusters section just at the end of the parameters list.





Note

The exact set of fields available in the Bars Statistics panel can vary by configuration and data availability. Detailed definitions can be added later.

Data considerations

Cluster/footprint and bar statistics rely on tick/volume data. The accuracy and completeness of the output depends on the quality of the broker’s historical data.

Software version: v1.33 · Updated: 2026-02-15







