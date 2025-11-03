How to use the market replay in MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with the Timeless Charts Utility

🕰️ How to Load and Replay Timeless Charts

Here’s how to load and replay your chart step-by-step 👇

1️⃣ Set your history configuration

Choose how much data you want to load and the aggregation.

Example: History = 5 days, Aggregation by Time = 5 minutes.





2️⃣ Open Replay and pick your time window

Set your simulation Start and End dates.

Example: Start: 2025-10-29 → End: 2025-10-31

Because your history is 5 days, the system preloads data from 2025-10-25 and begins replay at 2025-10-29.





3️⃣ Click Start, then press Play ▶️

After pressing Start, the system loads the data.

When it’s ready, a Play button appears — hit it to begin!





4️⃣ Control playback

Use Pause ⏸️ and Resume ⏯️ to control the replay.

Press Stop ⏹️ to end it — but the replay chart stays open for review.

5️⃣ Finalize to return to live market data

When finished, press Finalize ✅ to exit replay mode and reload the current market data.





💡 Tips & Notes

If Play doesn’t show up immediately after Start , wait a few seconds — it’s still loading.

After Stop , you can scroll through the replay chart to review trades or setups.

To get back to live charts, just hit Finalize.



❓ Don't know Timeless Chart utility for MT5? Check in the product page:

🔗 https://mql5.com/8cp1n

