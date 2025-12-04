EURUSD Analysis







Now let's talk EURUSD!

Now let’s talk EURUSD!

EURUSD Full Analysis – Live Breakdown

Current price is sitting around 1.16636. Lower timeframes (M1 & M5) are flashing bearish vibes (RSI below 50), while H1 and H4 are still showing some bullish life (RSI > 50 + positive MACD).

Classic mixed signal setup → my base scenario: short-term bearish pullback / rejection, then possible bullish continuation later. But right now? The path of least resistance looks down.

Golden Levels Right Now

• 1.16577 – 1.16582 zone: EMA100 (M1) + SMA100 (M1) stacked perfectly. This zone flipped from support → resistance. Price is rejecting hard from here.

• 1.16600 – 1.16650: Heavy bearish order block zone on M1/M5 (recent swing highs). This is where institutions are likely distributing. Price Action Game Plan

• Bearish Order Blocks: Strong ones sitting in the 1.16600–1.16650 area on M1 and M5. Rejection + lower timeframe structure break = high-probability short setup.

• Liquidity Hunt: Expect a quick sweep above 1.16750–1.16820 to grab buy stops and late longs before the real drop starts.

• Key Breakdown Level: 1.16534 (M1 swing low). A clean break and close below this = bearish confirmation and acceleration toward lower supports.

• Dynamic Pivots: Using recent swing highs/lows since we don’t have static pivots. 1.16820 (M15 high) is the big overhead resistance. Trading Styles That Fit Right Now

• Range Play: Lower timeframes are ranging hard. Sell the top (1.16650–1.16750), buy the bottom only if we hold 1.16530–1.16550.

• Correlation Check: Keep an eye on DXY. Any strength in the dollar index will add fuel to the EURUSD downside.

• Trend Following (Higher TF): H1/H4 still wants higher eventually, so deeper pullbacks toward 1.16300–1.16350 (H1 EMA100 zone) could become long opportunities later. ICT / Smart Money Angle

• FVG: No specific FVG flagged in the current data, but scan M1/M5 manually – any 3-candle imbalance gaps will act as magnets.

• Market Structure: A confirmed break below 1.16534 on M1/M5 = lower-timeframe MSS (market structure shift) to bearish.

• Breaker Block Potential: If price sweeps 1.16750+ and immediately reverses, we’ll likely form a breaker block up there – perfect future resistance.

Key Levels Summary (Don’t Trade Without These)

Resistance1.16611 → 1.16650 → 1.16776 → 1.16820 (major)

Support 1.16534 (critical) → 1.16500 → 1.16350 → 1.16309 (H1 EMA100)

Start of the Week Expectation European session is choppy and ranging so far. I see continued consolidation inside 1.16500 – 1.16800 until we get a clean break. Right now, the bias leans bearish on any push back into 1.16600–1.16650.

Buy or Sell Right Now? I’m leaning SELL / shorting opportunities on rallies into 1.16600–1.16650 or on confirmed breakdown below 1.16534. First targets: 1.16500 → 1.16350 zone.

Be patient, wait for your A+ setup, and let the market prove you right!

Final note: Every trade you take is 100% your own decision and responsibility. See you in the charts!

