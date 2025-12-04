Gold Analysis - XAUUSD
Analytics & Forecasts

Gold Analysis - XAUUSD

4 December 2025, 10:40
Zaha Feiz
Zaha Feiz
1
559

Gold Analysis - XAUUSD

10:25 AM Thursday, December 4, 2025 (GMT)


Hey everyone, Aty here! Programmer by day, trader by passion – back with your daily gold breakdown. Everything you’re about to read is calculated and analyzed using the exact tools I built myself. If you’re curious about them, links are in the bio. Also feel free to join the channel – we’re growing fast and I drop extra stuff there almost every day

🔗Channel      🔗 Shop & Products:

😉Now let’s get straight into the gold!

🚀  XAUUSD Analysis – Full Detailed Version

Based on the latest market data and pure price action, my current bias is: Short-term bullish pullback → followed by high-probability bearish continuation. In simple words: we might see one more push up to retest the recent highs, grab some liquidity, and then the real move down could start. Classic manipulation before the drop.

💎Golden Levels You Must Watch Today4207.50 – Fresh M5 high.

This is the line in the sand. A clean break and close above it would give the bulls real momentum. But honestly? This exact level also has heavy bearish order blocks sitting on M5 & M15, so it’s my favorite zone to look for shorts on rejection.

4191.75 – 4193.57 zone (with EMA100 at 4194.61 on M5) – This is where SMA100 and EMA100 are literally stacked on top of each other across M1 and M5. Institutional eyes are 100% on this area. Expect reactions – big support if we’re still bullish, strong resistance if bears take control.

Price Action Game Plan

Bearish Order Blocks: Strong ones sitting right around the 4207.5 area on both M5 and M15. These are institutional selling zones – price loves to reject hard from here.

Pullbacks & RSI: RSI is getting stretched (relatively high) on M1, M5, and M15 → perfect setup for pullbacks into the 4191.75-4194.61 zone. That’s where smart entries will appear depending on your bias.

Liquidity Grab: Almost guaranteed we see a sweep above 4207.50 first. That’s where all the stop-losses of late longs and breakout buyers are hiding. Institutions love to hunt that liquidity before reversing.

Pivot Behavior: No static pivot data right now, so we treat recent swing highs and swing lows as dynamic pivots. Long-term major swing low still sits at ~3998 on H4 – that’s the “doomsday” level if bears really want to get aggressive. ICT / Smart Money Perspective

Fair Value Gaps (FVG): No specific FVG flagged in the current dataset, but go check your charts manually – look for those 3-candle imbalances where price ran hard and left a gap between bodies. Those gaps act like magnets.

Market Structure Shift (MSS): Watch lower timeframes closely. A clear break and close below the most recent swing low on M1/M5 would be my confirmation for bearish reversal.

Breaker Blocks: If price sweeps 4207.50+, fails to continue up, and then drops back below, we’re very likely forming a breaker block right there – textbook future resistance. Last Visible Patterns Not enough candles yet for a solid pattern confirmation today. Better to zoom out and keep it clean – we trade levels and structure, not hope.


Key Levels Summary (Don’t Skip These!) Resistance Zone

4207.50 (M5 High) → 4212.80 → 4216.75 → 4241.66 (bigger M15/H1 highs)

Support Zone 4183.53 (M1 & M5 lows) → 4175.07 → 4155.82 (H1 low)

These levels decide entries, stops, and targets for thousands of traders today. Watch the reaction – that’s where the money is made.

How I See the Start of This Week We’re kissing major resistance + RSI is moderately overbought on lower timeframes. My expectation: cautious open, one short-term bullish push (maybe even a liquidity sweep), then rejection and the real bearish move begins.

Buy or Sell Right Now? I’m personally waiting to short around 4207.50 (or on clear rejection after a sweep). First targets: 4190 – 4183 zone. If we lose 4183 cleanly, next stop could be 4175 and lower. ⭐Be patient, trade only the A+ setups, and let the market come to you!

⚠️Final reminder: Every trade you take is 100% your own responsibility.

See you in the charts!

Aty

#xauusd, price action, gold analysis, ITC