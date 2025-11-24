Trending trading system for breaking through extremes for XAUUSD | Download the ready-made Expert Advisor

Trading systems, like people, can't stand still. They either evolve or degrade!
Developing and continually evolving a trading system isn't just a technical task, but rather a personal challenge for me as a trader. I view every strategy as a living organism that needs to be observed, tested in real-world conditions, and purposefully improved, identifying and strengthening its weaknesses. A month ago, I launched live tests for a cluster trading system for gold . Now I'm expanding the trading bot's weaknesses by adding new trading systems.
A trend-based trading system for breaking out extremes for XAUUSD
Opening a position: Take any trend indicator (I use the "AceTrend" indicator) and plot a zigzag on the highs and lows of its trends. We'll open a long position at the previous high and a short position at the previous low. We'll use pending stop orders to open the position.
Position closing and monitoring: we'll use STOP LOSS, TAKE PROFIT, and TRAILING STOP. All values are expressed as percentages of the current symbol price. We'll hold pending orders until the trend reverses.
Download EA: https://c.mql5.com/6/986/GoldBaron_S6.ex5
As a development of this idea, it makes sense to try using the trend indicator " Moving Average Cross Signal ".
The system demonstrates the highest stability and combines harmoniously with regular trend-following entries.