Trending trading system for breaking through extremes for XAUUSD | Download the ready-made Expert Advisor

Opening a position: Take any trend indicator (I use the "AceTrend" indicator) and plot a zigzag on the highs and lows of its trends. We'll open a long position at the previous high and a short position at the previous low. We'll use pending stop orders to open the position.

Position closing and monitoring: we'll use STOP LOSS, TAKE PROFIT, and TRAILING STOP. All values are expressed as percentages of the current symbol price. We'll hold pending orders until the trend reverses.

Download EA: https://c.mql5.com/6/986/GoldBaron_S6.ex5