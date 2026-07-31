Earnings season splits major tech stocks

Major technology companies reported strong revenue growth, particularly in cloud services, advertising, and digital products. However, the market reaction has been mixed. Some companies have demonstrated that heavy investments are already supporting both revenue and profitability. Others have raised concerns, as rising costs put pressure on future financial stability.

Investors are no longer focusing solely on revenue figures. The key question now is how quickly investments in artificial intelligence, data centers, and new infrastructure will pay off. Companies showing clear returns are receiving market support, while high spending without proportional profit growth may increase pressure on stock prices.

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Key drivers of U.S. stocks:

# Microsoft — Azure revenue grew by 43%, confirming strong returns on large-scale investments

— Azure revenue grew by 43%, confirming strong returns on large-scale investments # Amazon — AWS sales increased by 37%, strengthening confidence in its investment strategy

— AWS sales increased by 37%, strengthening confidence in its investment strategy # Meta (Facebook) — total revenue rose by 28%, but heavy infrastructure spending significantly reduced free cash flow

— total revenue rose by 28%, but heavy infrastructure spending significantly reduced free cash flow # Google — cloud revenue surged by 82%, though rising costs continue to keep investors cautious

— cloud revenue surged by 82%, though rising costs continue to keep investors cautious #Apple — quarterly revenue increased by 16%; strong sales support the company, but supply constraints may limit future growth

These companies reflect different outcomes of the same investment race. #Microsoft and #Amazon appear more resilient due to rapid cloud growth. #Google is also expanding its cloud business but with higher spending. Meta remains more dependent on advertising and has yet to monetize cloud infrastructure. #Apple is less involved in aggressive spending but remains sensitive to supply chain conditions.

According to FreshForex analysts, the coming months will depend heavily on earnings quality. The market will continue comparing revenue growth with development costs. The key factor is whether companies can maintain investment momentum without weakening financial stability. Investor appetite for higher-risk assets will also play a role. Even in a positive scenario, managing risk and preparing for changing market conditions remains essential.

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