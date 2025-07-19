Trading Systems

Getting Started with FxS Grid EA

19 July 2025, 23:36
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
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 Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. EA Overview

3. Installation

4. Input Parameters

  • Grid Settings
  • Trade Settings
  • Entry Indicator Settings
  • Time Filters
  • Dashboard Settings

4. Optimizing the EA

5. Troubleshooting

   1. Introduction

Welcome to the Grid EA, your all-in-one solution for grid-based trading on MetaTrader 5. This guide provides a step-by-step breakdown of how to install, configure, and operate your EA effectively.  

   2. EA Overview

   Core Features:

  • 4 Grid Trading Modes: Neutral, Hedged, Trend-Following, and Martingale
  • 11 Entry Strategies: RSI, Moving Averages, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Cloud, Parabolic SAR, and more
  • Session-based Time Filters
  • Built-in Dashboard Interface
  • Manual and price-level entries supported
  • Risk Management via Target Profit and Max Drawdown

   3. Installation

For a detailed guide of how to install the EA, refer to this guide installation manual.

   4. Input Parameters

    • Parameters of Grid 
grid_settings_g
Parameter Explanation:
✅ Grid Type: Options (Classic Grid, Hedged Grid, Trend Following Grid, Martingale Grid)
Defines the structure and behavior of the recovery grid.
 Grid Step in Pips: Distance between grid levels in pips.
 Grid Levels per Side: Number of grid positions on each side (buy/sell).
 Martingale TypeOptions (Classic, Grand)
Controls lot sizing for Martingale Grid.
 Target Profit in account currency: Profit goal in account currency to close all trades.
 Max Drawdown % to close all tradesCloses all trades if drawdown exceeds this limit.
 Use percentage target insteadEnable profit closure based on balance percentage.
 Target profit as % of balanceProfit percentage (e.g. 10% of balance).

    • Parameters of Trade 
trade_settings_F1

Parameter Explanation:

✅ Initial lot size: Base lot size of initial trade.
✅ Entry Strategy: Options (RSI, Moving Averages, Average Directional Index, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Cloud, Parabolic SAR, Specified Price Buy/Sell, Current Price Buy/Sell, Manual)
Select one of 11 entry methods.
✅ Magic number: Unique number for trade separation.
✅ Trade comment: Label for trade identification.
✅ Specified PriceUsed in 'Specified Price Buy/Sell' modes.
    • Parameters of Entry Indicator Settings  
entry_indicator_settings11
    Parameter Explanation:
    a. RSI Settings
    RSI Period: Sets the period of the RSI.
    ✅ RSI Overbought Level: Sets overbought level for the RSI.
    ✅ RSI Oversold LevelSets oversold level for the RSI.
    b. MA Settings
    ✅ Fast EMA period: Sets the period of the fast EMA. A lower value makes the EMA more sensitive to price changes (default: 50).
    ✅ Slow EMA period: Sets the period of the slow EMA. Used in conjunction with the fast EMA to identify trend direction (default: 200).
    ✅ Minimum pip difference between EMAs: Minimum pip difference between the fast and slow EMA to confirm a valid crossover signal. Helps filter out weak or false signals (default: 15).
    c. ADX Settings
     ADX period: The lookback period for calculating the ADX indicator (default: 14).
     ADX Trend Level: The threshold value above which the trend is considered strong. Entries are filtered based on whether the ADX value exceeds this level (default: 25).
    d. Bollinger Bands Settings
     Bollinger Bands Period: Number of periods used in the Bollinger Bands calculation (default: 20).
     Bollinger Bands Standard Deviation: The number of standard deviations from the moving average used to form the upper and lower bands (default: 2.0).
    e. Parabolic SAR Settings
     Step: The step increment of the SAR. Smaller steps make the indicator more sensitive to price changes (default: 0.02).
     Maximum: The maximum value that the step can reach, influencing how quickly the SAR accelerates toward price (default: 0.2).
    f. Ichimoku_Cloud Settings
     Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) period: The period used for the conversion line (Tenkan-sen), which reacts quickly to price movement.
     Kijun-sen (Base Line) period: The period for the base line (Kijun-sen), used as a trend confirmation.
     Senkou Span B period: The period used to calculate one of the cloud boundaries (Senkou Span B), representing longer-term sentiment.
        • Parameters of Time Filters   
      time_filters
      Parameter Explanation:
      ✅ Use time filters: Toggle to enable/disable using time filters.
      ✅ Trade on Friday: Toggle to enable/disable trading on Friday.
      ✅ Don't trade on Monday: Toggle to enable/disable trading on Monday.
      ✅ When To Trade (Server Time)Select which session should trading be allowed.
        • Parameters of Dashboard Setting   
      dashb11oard
      Parameter Explanation:
      ✅ Show DashboardShow dashboard can be either Yes or No.
      ✅ Dashboard Style: Dashboard Style options are Default, Dark or Classic.

         4. Optimizing the EA

      For a detailed guide of how to optimize the EA, refer to this guide Optimization Settings.

         5. Troubleshooting

        Issue  
        		 Solution / Fix
        EA not trading 
        		 Ensure Algo Trading is enabled and market is open.
        Dashboard Not Showing Verify that 'Show Interface = Yes'
        “No Entry” Recheck entry conditions (RSI/MA filters, session time).
         Too Many Trades  Reduce `Grid Levels` or increase `Grid Interval Pips`. 
         Slippage or Requotes  Use ECN/low-spread broker; avoid high news periods.
        Not Closing Trades  Verify `Target Profit` or `%Target` is being reached.  

          Tip: Check the Experts and Journal tabs for detailed error logs.

            • Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

            Q1: Can I run multiple instances on different symbols?
        A: Yes. Attach one FxS Grid EA per chart/symbol; ensure each uses a unique Magic Number to avoid trade interference.
            Q2: How do I load my optimized settings?
        A: Save your optimized `.set` file in `\MQL5\Presets`. In the EA’s Inputs tab, click Load and select your file.
            Q3: Does the EA support hedging accounts?
        A: Yes. FxS Grid EA is compatible with both hedging and netting account types.
            Q4: What timeframes work best?
        A: Default strategies perform well on H1–H4. Use optimization to test other timeframes for your symbol.
            Q5: My broker uses 5-digit pricing—do I need to adjust inputs?
        A: The EA auto-detects digit format and adjusts pips accordingly. No manual changes needed.
            Q6: What should I do if backtests look different from live results?
        A: Ensure backtest spread, slippage, and execution model mirror your broker’s live conditions. Consider tick data import for accuracy.
            Q7: How often will I receive updates?

        A: Updates are released quarterly or as needed for bug fixes and new features. Check the MQL5 Market page under Updates.





















































































































































































































        #metatrader 5, EA, setup, user guide, troubleshooting, installation, FxS Grid EA