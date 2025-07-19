Getting Started with FxS Grid EA

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Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. EA Overview
3. Installation
4. Input Parameters
- Grid Settings
- Trade Settings
- Entry Indicator Settings
- Time Filters
- Dashboard Settings
4. Optimizing the EA
5. Troubleshooting
1. Introduction
Welcome to the Grid EA, your all-in-one solution for grid-based trading on MetaTrader 5. This guide provides a step-by-step breakdown of how to install, configure, and operate your EA effectively.
2. EA Overview
Core Features:
- 4 Grid Trading Modes: Neutral, Hedged, Trend-Following, and Martingale
- 11 Entry Strategies: RSI, Moving Averages, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Cloud, Parabolic SAR, and more
- Session-based Time Filters
- Built-in Dashboard Interface
- Manual and price-level entries supported
- Risk Management via Target Profit and Max Drawdown
3. Installation
For a detailed guide of how to install the EA, refer to this guide installation manual.
4. Input Parameters
- Parameters of Grid
Parameter Explanation:
✅ Grid Type: Options (Classic Grid, Hedged Grid, Trend Following Grid, Martingale Grid)Defines the structure and behavior of the recovery grid.✅ Grid Step in Pips: Distance between grid levels in pips.✅ Grid Levels per Side: Number of grid positions on each side (buy/sell).✅ Martingale Type: Options (Classic, Grand)Controls lot sizing for Martingale Grid.✅ Target Profit in account currency: Profit goal in account currency to close all trades.✅ Max Drawdown % to close all trades: Closes all trades if drawdown exceeds this limit.✅ Use percentage target instead: Enable profit closure based on balance percentage.✅ Target profit as % of balance: Profit percentage (e.g. 10% of balance).
- Parameters of Trade
Parameter Explanation:
✅ Initial lot size: Base lot size of initial trade.✅ Entry Strategy: Options (RSI, Moving Averages, Average Directional Index, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Cloud, Parabolic SAR, Specified Price Buy/Sell, Current Price Buy/Sell, Manual)Select one of 11 entry methods.✅ Magic number: Unique number for trade separation.✅ Trade comment: Label for trade identification.✅ Specified Price: Used in 'Specified Price Buy/Sell' modes.
- Parameters of Entry Indicator Settings
Parameter Explanation:a. RSI Settings✅ RSI Period: Sets the period of the RSI.✅ RSI Overbought Level: Sets overbought level for the RSI.✅ RSI Oversold Level: Sets oversold level for the RSI.b. MA Settings✅ Fast EMA period: Sets the period of the fast EMA. A lower value makes the EMA more sensitive to price changes (default: 50).✅ Slow EMA period: Sets the period of the slow EMA. Used in conjunction with the fast EMA to identify trend direction (default: 200).✅ Minimum pip difference between EMAs: Minimum pip difference between the fast and slow EMA to confirm a valid crossover signal. Helps filter out weak or false signals (default: 15).c. ADX Settings✅ ADX period: The lookback period for calculating the ADX indicator (default: 14).✅ ADX Trend Level: The threshold value above which the trend is considered strong. Entries are filtered based on whether the ADX value exceeds this level (default: 25).d. Bollinger Bands Settings✅ Bollinger Bands Period: Number of periods used in the Bollinger Bands calculation (default: 20).✅ Bollinger Bands Standard Deviation: The number of standard deviations from the moving average used to form the upper and lower bands (default: 2.0).e. Parabolic SAR Settings✅ Step: The step increment of the SAR. Smaller steps make the indicator more sensitive to price changes (default: 0.02).✅ Maximum: The maximum value that the step can reach, influencing how quickly the SAR accelerates toward price (default: 0.2).f. Ichimoku_Cloud Settings✅ Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) period: The period used for the conversion line (Tenkan-sen), which reacts quickly to price movement.✅ Kijun-sen (Base Line) period: The period for the base line (Kijun-sen), used as a trend confirmation.✅ Senkou Span B period: The period used to calculate one of the cloud boundaries (Senkou Span B), representing longer-term sentiment.
- Parameters of Time Filters
Parameter Explanation:✅ Use time filters: Toggle to enable/disable using time filters.✅ Trade on Friday: Toggle to enable/disable trading on Friday.✅ Don't trade on Monday: Toggle to enable/disable trading on Monday.✅ When To Trade (Server Time): Select which session should trading be allowed.
- Parameters of Dashboard Setting
Parameter Explanation:✅ Show Dashboard: Show dashboard can be either Yes or No.✅ Dashboard Style: Dashboard Style options are Default, Dark or Classic.
4. Optimizing the EA
For a detailed guide of how to optimize the EA, refer to this guide Optimization Settings.
5. Troubleshooting
Issue Solution / Fix EA not trading Ensure Algo Trading is enabled and market is open. Dashboard Not Showing Verify that 'Show Interface = Yes' “No Entry” Recheck entry conditions (RSI/MA filters, session time). Too Many Trades Reduce `Grid Levels` or increase `Grid Interval Pips`. Slippage or Requotes Use ECN/low-spread broker; avoid high news periods. Not Closing Trades Verify `Target Profit` or `%Target` is being reached.
Tip: Check the Experts and Journal tabs for detailed error logs.
- Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
- Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q1: Can I run multiple instances on different symbols?A: Yes. Attach one FxS Grid EA per chart/symbol; ensure each uses a unique Magic Number to avoid trade interference.Q2: How do I load my optimized settings?A: Save your optimized `.set` file in `\MQL5\Presets`. In the EA’s Inputs tab, click Load and select your file.Q3: Does the EA support hedging accounts?A: Yes. FxS Grid EA is compatible with both hedging and netting account types.Q4: What timeframes work best?A: Default strategies perform well on H1–H4. Use optimization to test other timeframes for your symbol.Q5: My broker uses 5-digit pricing—do I need to adjust inputs?A: The EA auto-detects digit format and adjusts pips accordingly. No manual changes needed.Q6: What should I do if backtests look different from live results?A: Ensure backtest spread, slippage, and execution model mirror your broker’s live conditions. Consider tick data import for accuracy.Q7: How often will I receive updates?
A: Updates are released quarterly or as needed for bug fixes and new features. Check the MQL5 Market page under Updates.