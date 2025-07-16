Installation Guide: FxS Grid EA

Congrats on getting the FxS Grid EA from MQL5.com! Now it’s time to get it up and running on your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this guide will walk you through every step—from purchase to deployment—so you can start using your new expert advisor with confidence.
✅ Step-by-Step Installation Guide
Step 1: Open MetaTrader 5
First things first:
- Launch the MetaTrader 5 terminal on your computer.
- Make sure you are logged in to the same MQL5 account you used to purchase the EA.
📌 You must be logged into your MQL5 account in the MT5 terminal to access your purchased products.* Click on Tools -> Options -> Community Tab.
* Click on "If you have an account, please log-in".
* Enter your mql5.com login and password.
* Then, activate the EA or Indicator in your platform. This will spend an activation.
Step 2: Access the Market Tab
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Click in View -> Toolbox -> Market -> Downloads Tab.
- The purchased EA/Indicator should be listed.
Step 3: Install the EA
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Click the Download/Install button.
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MT5 will automatically download and place FxS Grid EA into the correct directory under:
MQL5 > Experts > Market
Step 4: Attach FxS Grid EA to a Chart
Now that the EA is installed:
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Click View -> Navigator to open the navigator.
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The recently activated EA will be listed in Navigator -> Expert Advisors -> Market.
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Drag and drop FxS Grid EA onto your chart.
Step 5: Configure the Settings
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After attaching the EA, the Inputs tab will appear.
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Here you can configure your preferred Grid settings, Trade settings, Entry Indicator, etc.
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Click OK when you're ready.
Step 6: Enable AutoTrading
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Make sure AutoTrading is turned on (green play button in the toolbar).
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The blue mortarboard hat in the top-right corner of your chart confirms that the EA is running.
🧪 Optional: Test in Strategy Tester (Recommended Before Going Live)
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Go to View > Strategy Tester or press Ctrl + R.
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Select FxS Grid EA from the dropdown.
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Choose a symbol and timeframe.
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Run a backtest to see how the EA performs under historical conditions.
💡 Tips & Reminders
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Always use a demo account to test the EA and your settings before deploying it live.
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Make sure the required symbols are visible in your Market Watch window.
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Check that trading is enabled for the account and broker you’re using.
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If any issues occur, check the Experts and Journal tabs for error messages.
🎉 You’re All Set!
You’ve now successfully installed FxS Grid EA and are ready to let it analyze the market and make trades based on grid trading logic.