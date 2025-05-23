Prime Strike Signal – Clear Entry. No Repaint.



Prime Strike Signal No Repaint Never is a clean, rule-based signal tool designed for traders who demand visual clarity and consistency in volatile market conditions. It identifies directional shifts with immediate on-chart arrows, helping you stay aligned with short-term price movement without overcomplicating your chart.





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Logic

The core of this system compares two price-based calculations using distinct smoothing periods to detect momentum shifts. A calculated differential is further filtered through a secondary logic layer, triggering signals when a valid crossover pattern is detected. This ensures that entries are based on defined movement, not noise.





Does it repaint?

No. This tool only confirms signals after the bar has fully closed. The signal arrows do not change, move, or disappear once printed. Historical bars are scanned for visualization, but alerts are strictly limited to confirmed signals on the most recent closed candle.











Signal Type

Arrows are plotted directly above or below candles to indicate potential sell or buy zones. These markers are fixed and easy to interpret visually, with no delay or dependency on obscure metrics. The goal is clarity in execution — nothing more.





When to Use

Ideal for scalping and short-term trades. It provides clear visual confirmation without relying on lagging overlays or manual chart work. Works best when price is trending or shifting momentum aggressively.











Performance Behavior

Since the system reads only the latest closed bar to confirm a signal, it avoids clutter and constant alerts. The logic ensures alerts are triggered only once per condition, giving you space to act without distractions or repeated prompts.





Compatibility

This indicator is built for MetaTrader 4 and can be used across all currency pairs and timeframes. It is lightweight, fast, and built to integrate smoothly with your chart setup.











FAQ



Is this suitable for scalping?

Yes. It responds quickly to shifts and can be used in M1, M5, and M15 charts.



Does the arrow repaint after a candle closes?

No. Arrows are fixed once the candle closes and remain on the chart.



Can I use this with other indicators?

Absolutely. It works well as a secondary confirmation alongside price action or volume tools.



Are alerts optional?

Yes. Alerts can be enabled or disabled from the settings.



Is there a delay in signal printing?

Signals are calculated at candle close, so there is no mid-candle flickering or false appearances.



