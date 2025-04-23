🏆 🚀TIKIPIP FTMO EA 🏆 🚀

⚡ TikiPip EA – FTMO Edition ⚡





✅ Meet the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms like FTMO, The Funded Trader, and others.



It retains its smart entry logic and refined risk management but includes additional features tailored for prop firm conditions.





📞 For an immediate response, message me at Tel: User: forexnewadvisor





🔐 Risk Management Tailored for Prop Firms



Meets daily and overall drawdown limits (fully adjustable between 4% and 5%)





📈 Verified Myfxbook Results



Includes a hard take-profit function once the profit target is reached (fully customizable based on account size)



Every challenge account is independently tracked from deposit to target.

Once the profit goal is reached, the EA shuts itself down automatically to avoid breaching any rules.





📊 Live stats are available on Myfxbook: CLICK HERE















1️⃣ Backtest Report Highlights:



Net Profit: $1,005

Max Drawdown: 1.42%

Profit Factor: 7.42

Win Rate: 91.67%

✅ Challenge Passed Successfully











2️⃣ Myfxbook FTMO Challenge:



+10.05% profit in just 2 trading days

Max drawdown: 1.42%

✅ Fully verified and tracked performance











3️⃣ Real Trading History:



12 trades total: 11 won, 1 loss

Largest win: +$314

Only loss: -$156.50

✅ Profit achieved in record time





📌 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)



Does it come with presets?

Yes. In the “Comments” tab, you'll find 10 ready-to-use presets:



5 presets for accounts with 5% max drawdown

5 presets for accounts with 4% - 5% max drawdown

Available for: 10k, 25k, 50k, 100k and 200k



What brokers are recommended?

While TikiPip FTMO is optimized for FTMO, it also works with:

- Funded Next

- The Trading Pit (use 4% DD)

- Fxify (Two Phase)

- Blueberry Funded

- IC Funded



If you're using a different firm, just send a private message and I’ll check compatibility.



What if the EA hits the profit target before the minimum number of days required?

Easy: open a 0.01 lot manual trade, close it immediately, and repeat this once per remaining day.



Do I need a VPS?

Not required, but highly recommended.





🚀 Coming Soon:

More verified accounts and live stats.

📌 Try the demo version now — available in the “Comments” tab.





⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is designed to help follow typical prop firm rules, but success is not guaranteed.

Performance depends on many external factors, including market conditions, broker execution, and user settings.















