OrderBlock PRO ALERT





OrderBlock ALERTA PRO is the definitive tool for identifying the best entry points into the financial market. With it, you will find the ideal balance points for orders, detecting when liquidity will start to increase when breaking the bullish or bearish structure. Receive PUSH notifications directly on your Meta Trader, keeping you always informed.





Furthermore, OrderBlock ALERTA PRO identifies the HIGH LOW (HL) and LOW HIGH (LH) zones, providing you with the exact price to know when the market will make a trend reversal. Have in your hands the necessary precision to enter and exit the market with confidence.





OrderBlock ALERTA PRO also performs engulfment markings, with zones filled in solid red or blue, indicating great liquidity opportunities for the continuation of downtrends or uptrends.





This indicator is essential for identifying entry points into all FOREX financial market pairs, taking your trading strategy to a new level.





If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch.





SmatchBR





Link of buy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119621