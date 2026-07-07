WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA - User Guide

WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA - Complete Setup, Configuration and Trading Guide.

*IMPORTANT!!! - For proper testing of the EA (demo version), please send me a private message to receive the settings files.

I will personally help you check your broker, symbols, spreads, account type and settings to ensure WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA operates under the optimal conditions it was built for. This takes just a few minutes and helps avoid the small setup mistakes that cause most early problems.

(After purchase, you will receive the complete EA package with ready-made settings, as well as full support regarding installation and operation).







Welcome to the official setup guide for WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA.

WONNFX ULTRA MAX is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for multi-currency trading on the M1 timeframe. This is a professional solution that combines 10 different trading systems (modules) in a single EA, with the ability to trade multiple currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) from a single chart. Without the use of grids, martingales, averaging, or other dangerous methods . Algorithmic intraday trading.

This guide explains the recommended setup, how to install and run the EA, what each visible input parameter means, and how to properly approach risk management and broker selection.

Product Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178942

LIVE MONITORING: LINK (see monitoring link in profile description)

Key Advantages of the EA:

Safe Trading: Does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or other dangerous methods.

Intraday Trading: All trades are opened and closed within the trading day — no swaps, no gap risks.

Capital Protection: Built-in drawdown control system with daily reset.

10 Systems to Choose From: Flexibility in selecting a trading strategy (MOD1-MOD10).

Core Setup Requirements

Requirement Description Timeframe M1 Platform MetaTrader 5 Account Type A standard MT5 trading account with reliable order execution. Raw or ECN accounts with low spreads are strongly recommended. Avoid cent accounts. Instruments All major currency pairs, crosses, and Gold (XAUUSD). See the full recommended list in the settings. VPS Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation. Broker Conditions Use a broker with low spreads (recommended up to 15-20 points on major pairs), stable execution, and a reliable server. Risk Profile for First Use Start with minimal risk using Risk Autolot settings or a small Fix Lot value.

Why Broker Selection Matters

The forex market is a highly dynamic environment. Broker conditions can significantly impact live trading results. The most important factors are:

Spread

Slippage

Order execution speed

Stop-out and freeze levels

Commissions

Liquidity

VPS latency

Symbol specifications

Although WONNFX ULTRA MAX does not use pending orders, the quality of market order execution and stable conditions are critical for effective operation and minimizing slippage.

How WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA Works

WONNFX ULTRA MAX is a multi-symbol EA that can trade multiple instruments from a single chart.

Stop Loss and Take Profit: Every trade is opened with pre-defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels.

Trailing Stop: A trailing stop is activated after a trade is opened to manage the position.

No Dangerous Strategies: The EA DOES NOT use martingale, grid, averaging, or locking, making it safe for your deposit.

End-of-Day Close: All positions are automatically closed at the end of the trading day to avoid risks associated with swaps and weekend gaps.

How to Install and Configure the EA

*For correct testing and operation of the EA, settings files are required (demo version). Please send me a private message to receive them. *

Step 1 – Install the EA

Purchase WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA (the license is tied to your account number) or obtain the source code file (OPEN SOURCE package). Open MetaTrader 5. Go to File > Open Data Folder. Navigate to the MQL5 > Experts folder. Copy the received EA file ( .ex5 or .mq5 ) into this folder. Restart MetaTrader 5 or right-click on "Expert Advisors" in the Navigator panel and select "Refresh". Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and make sure automated trading is allowed and the "Allow algorithmic trading" checkbox is checked.

Step 2 – Attach to a Chart

Open a chart of any symbol you plan to trade (e.g., EURUSD). Set the chart timeframe to M1. In the Navigator panel, find WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA and drag it onto the chart. In the Common tab, allow algorithmic trading. Go to the Inputs tab. Most Important: In the Symbols to trade field, specify the list of symbols for trading, separated by commas (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD ). If your broker uses suffixes (e.g., .r , .a ), specify them in the Symbol suffix field or enable auto-detection. You can leave other settings at default or load one of the ready-made .set files. Click OK.

Step 3 – Check Startup

After attaching the EA, check the Experts tab in the Terminal window.

The EA should display a message confirming successful loading, license verification, and that it has started operating.

Important: Make sure the symbols listed in Symbols to trade exist with your broker and match the specifications.

Recommended Test Before Going Live

For first use:

Use symbols on the M1 timeframe.

Start with a demo account or a minimum lot size (0.01).

Use the testing settings (Basic MOD Sets) or set an initial risk of 0.1%.

Be sure to use a stable VPS.

Input Parameters Explained

Below are the parameter names as they appear in the MetaTrader 5 input window, along with their detailed descriptions.

Instrument & System Settings (MOD Settings)

Symbols to trade : List of instruments to trade, separated by commas. Example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD .

Symbol suffix : The suffix added by your broker to symbol names (e.g., .r ). Usually left empty if auto-detection is used.

Auto-detect suffix : Enable for the EA to automatically detect the suffix from the first symbol in the list.

MAX System select : Select the active trading system: mod1 ... mod10 . Each system has a unique entry logic. This is one of the key settings.

Period for all MODs : Calculation period (V24/V48/V72/V96/V120). Affects the sensitivity of all systems.

Trade Direction : Direction of trades. Options: Buy only , Sell only , Buy & Sell .

Reverse signals : Swaps Buy ↔ Sell signals.

Filters and Position Management

FilterR / FilterW : Enable/disable additional filters to improve signal quality.

Single Position Mode : Prevents opening a new position on a symbol if one is already open. Recommended to keep enabled for FIFO compliance.

Max TOTAL positions : Maximum number of open positions across all symbols (0 = unlimited).

Max positions per SYMBOL : Maximum number of positions per instrument.

Trading Settings (Order Settings)

The EA has two sets of settings for two potential trades ( Order 1 and Order 2 ).

Auto lot : Enabled — calculates lot based on risk ( Risk Autolot ). Disabled — uses a fixed lot ( Fix lot ).

Risk Autolot : Percentage of balance to use for risk calculation.

Fix lot : Fixed trade volume.

Stop Loss / Take Profit : Levels in points.

Trailing stop , Trail start , Trail size : Trailing stop settings.

Order 2 : Enable/disable the second order. The second order has its own lot, SL, TP, and trailing settings.

Important: For MOD 9 and MOD 10, the lot settings for Order 2 may be used in a specific way.

Capital Protection and Limits

Enable capital protection : Enables drawdown control.

Max drawdown percentage : The drawdown percentage from peak equity/balance at which trading stops and all positions are closed.

Reset protection daily : Automatically resets the drawdown counter at midnight.

Use unified lots for all pairs : Enables a system that equalizes lot sizes for different instruments based on point value, making risk consistent across all pairs. Highly recommended for multi-currency trading.

Max lot per symbol : Limits the maximum lot size per instrument.

Total max lot : Limits the total lot size across all open positions.

Use order exp : Enables automatic position closing after N minutes.

Closing time of all trades : Forced closing time for all positions (e.g., 23:45 ).

Info Panel and Display

Info panel : Shows or hides the information panel on the chart.

Settings Files (SET-files)

The EA package includes various settings files to help you get started quickly:

Basic MOD Sets (Tester): Settings for each of the 10 modules, optimized for testing.

Basic MOD Sets (Multi-Pairs): Ready-made sets for multi-currency trading.

Myfхbооk Monitoring Cases: Templates for tracking statistics on Myfxbook.

Recommendation: Start by loading the settings file for your chosen module (MOD) to avoid configuring all parameters manually.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Does the EA use a Stop Loss for every trade?

Yes. Every trade is opened with a pre-defined Stop Loss.

Does the EA use a Trailing Stop?

Yes. A trailing stop is activated after a trade is opened.

Does the EA use martingale or grid?

No. WONNFX ULTRA MAX does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or locking. This is a fundamental difference from more than 90% of EAs on the market.

Can the EA trade on multiple pairs from a single chart?

Yes. This is one of its key features. You simply specify the list of symbols in the Symbols to trade parameter.

What is "MOD System select"?

This selects one of the 10 built-in trading strategies. Each has its own entry logic. You need to choose the one that best suits current market conditions or your preferences.

What are "Unified lots"?

This function equalizes the lot size for different currency pairs. For example, the same percentage of risk on EURUSD and GBPJPY will mean different lot volumes but the same monetary risk, making multi-currency trading more balanced.

Can I run the EA on a different timeframe?

No. WONNFX ULTRA MAX is designed to work strictly on the M1 timeframe. Running it on other timeframes is not recommended.

Can I run multiple copies of the EA?

It is not recommended to run multiple copies on the same list of symbols with the same Magic Number, as this can lead to conflicts. Use one copy to manage all instruments.

Is a VPS required?

Highly recommended, especially for multi-currency trading and Gold trading, where execution speed is critical.

Does the information panel affect trading logic?

No. The panel only displays information and does not influence trading decisions.

*For any other questions, please send me a private message for further information and consultation. *

Developer Note

My goal is to present WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA transparently and responsibly, with clear setup information, a realistic approach to risk management, and ongoing improvements whenever meaningful improvements are possible.

This EA was created primarily for my own trading, so I am fully confident in its performance. Please test carefully, use reasonable risk, and make sure the EA fits your own broker conditions and trading expectations.

Wishing you disciplined testing, careful risk management, and a positive experience with WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA.

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Always test carefully before live use. WONNFX ULTRA MAX EA does not use martingale or grid recovery logic, but it can still have losing trades and drawdown periods.

Use conservative risk settings first and make sure the EA fits your own broker conditions and risk tolerance.