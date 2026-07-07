How Liquidity Pools and Stop Hunts Shape Price Action

What Is a Liquidity Pool?

A liquidity pool is any price level where a high concentration of orders is sitting unfilled in the market. These aren't exotic structures — they're the natural result of how retail traders think and behave.

Every time a trader sets a stop-loss or places a pending limit order, that order rests on the book. When thousands of traders share the same technical analysis — the same swing lows, the same round numbers, the same chart patterns — their orders cluster at nearly identical levels. That cluster is the liquidity pool.

There are three primary sources:

Stop-losses below swing lows / above swing highs — retail longs cluster stops under recent lows; retail shorts cluster stops above recent highs.

— retail longs cluster stops under recent lows; retail shorts cluster stops above recent highs. Breakout entry orders — traders waiting to buy a break above resistance or sell a break below support park limit/stop-entry orders just beyond those levels.

— traders waiting to buy a break above resistance or sell a break below support park limit/stop-entry orders just beyond those levels. Round-number clusters — levels like 1.1000, 1.0950, or 1.0900 in EUR/USD attract disproportionate order flow simply because humans anchor to clean numbers.

From a large participant's perspective — a prop desk, a hedge fund, a central-bank desk — liquidity pools solve a critical problem: size. If you need to buy €50 million in EUR/USD, you cannot do it in a thin market without moving price against yourself. You need a wall of sell orders to fill against. Stop-losses triggered below a swing low become exactly that wall.

The Mechanics of a Stop Hunt

A stop hunt (also called a liquidity sweep or stop run) is the deliberate or incentivised move through a liquidity pool to trigger the resting orders there, after which price reverses sharply.

Step-by-Step Anatomy

Accumulation phase. A large participant builds a position gradually. Price consolidates, forming a visible range. The sweep. Price is pushed — or allowed to drift — just below the obvious swing low (or above the swing high), triggering the stop cluster. This creates a sudden burst of sell orders (triggered stop-losses from longs) or buy orders (triggered stop-losses from shorts) entering the market. The fill. The large participant is the counterparty to those triggered stops. Longs are stopped out by selling to the participant who is buying. The participant gets the fill size they needed at a relatively controlled price. The reversal. With the stops cleared and the large position now established, price reverses sharply back into or beyond the original range.

Concrete Example

EUR/USD is in a 2-week consolidation between 1.0800 and 1.0870. The swing low is 1.0800. Retail longs have stops clustered at 1.0790–1.0795 — just below that obvious level.

Price spikes down to 1.0782, triggering every stop in that band. In that moment, every retail long is selling their position. A large participant buys that flood of triggered-stop sell orders, filling, say, €100 million long at an average of 1.0784.

Price then rallies to 1.0920 over the next two sessions — a 136-pip move. At a 1.0 standard lot that's $1,360 per lot. For the participant who loaded up during the sweep, the swept stops were not a bug; they were the entry mechanism.

For the retail trader who was stopped at 1.0782 and watched price rip 138 pips higher, it looks like manipulation. Mechanically, it was engineered — but understanding the logic means you can position on the right side of it.

How to Identify High-Probability Liquidity Zones

Not every swing low is a stop-hunt target. You want levels where the density of resting orders is highest. Look for:

Equal Highs and Equal Lows

When price tests the same level two or more times without breaking it cleanly, retail traders assume that level is strong. They load stops just beyond it. The word "equal" is key — two highs printing at almost exactly 1.0870 (within 3–5 pips) telegraphs a liquidity cluster better than one clean swing high.

Prior Day / Prior Week Highs and Lows

Institutional algorithms reference session extremes. The Previous Day High (PDH) and Previous Day Low (PDL) are among the most heavily stacked liquidity levels in any FX pair. A false break of the PDL followed by a reversal above it is a textbook stop-hunt sequence.

Trendline Stops

Retail traders love trendlines and park their stops just below them. The problem: trendlines are drawn slightly differently by every trader. The resulting stop cluster is fuzzier — typically 15–25 pips wide rather than the 5-pip cluster at a clean swing low. Price will pierce a trendline by a meaningful margin before reversing. Don't treat a trendline break as a confirmed move until price has closed back through it.

Round Numbers and Big Figures

EUR/USD approaching 1.1000 will have massive stop and options-barrier activity. Expect turbulence within 30–50 pips of a big figure. The gravitational pull of round numbers means price frequently overshoots, sweeps the stops stacked there, then reverses — especially on low-conviction macro days.

Reading the Post-Hunt Candle

The stop hunt itself is often visible on the chart as a distinctive candle or candle sequence:

A long wick (shadow) piercing a key level, with the body closing back above (for a low sweep) or below (for a high sweep) the level. This is the clearest single-candle signal.

piercing a key level, with the body closing back above (for a low sweep) or below (for a high sweep) the level. This is the clearest single-candle signal. A displacement candle — a large, fast, full-body move through the level that immediately reverses. This appears on lower timeframes (M5/M15) as a sharp spike.

— a large, fast, full-body move through the level that immediately reverses. This appears on lower timeframes (M5/M15) as a sharp spike. Volume spike (if your data includes tick volume or actual volume). The sweep generates enormous order flow; volume should print noticeably above average during the hunt and on the first reversal candle.

A useful confirmation sequence: on the H1 chart, price sweeps below the swing low with a long lower wick. Drop to M15. Watch for a break of structure (BOS) back above a nearby M15 swing high — this confirms the sweep is complete and momentum has shifted. That BOS candle, or the retest of its origin, is your entry.

Layering Liquidity Awareness Into Your Trading

The "Hunt and Reverse" Entry Pattern

This is the core trade structure for advanced retail traders:

Mark the pool. Identify equal lows, PDL, or a clean swing low on H4/H1. Wait for the sweep. Do not enter before price takes out the level. The sweep hasn't happened yet; you're just early and unprotected. Confirm the reversal. Require a M15 or M5 displacement candle closing back above the swept level, followed by a BOS. Enter on the retest. Price often returns to the sweep zone (now acting as support) before the real move. That retest is a lower-risk, tighter-stop entry. Target the next opposing pool. If you entered long after sweeping buy-side liquidity below, your target is the sell-side liquidity — the equal highs or PDH sitting above.

Example trade:

EUR/USD equal lows at 1.0800 swept down to 1.0784.

M15 BOS prints at 1.0810 as price closes back above a prior M15 swing high.

You enter long at 1.0798 on the retest (6-pip pullback after BOS).

Stop: 1.0778 (below the sweep low) = 20 pips risk.

Target: PDH at 1.0872 = 74 pips reward.

Risk/reward: 3.7:1.

Don't Ignore the Float

The distance between two opposing liquidity pools is the float — the clean air price must travel between them. Wider float = better trade. If equal lows sit at 1.0800 and equal highs sit at 1.0810 (only 10 pips apart), there's no trade. If the float is 60–100+ pips, the mechanics work in your favour because the large participant who engineered the sweep needs room to run their position into profit.

Key Takeaways

Liquidity pools form wherever retail order clustering is predictable — swing points, equal highs/lows, round numbers, prior session extremes.

— swing points, equal highs/lows, round numbers, prior session extremes. Stop hunts are a feature, not a glitch. Large participants need retail order flow to fill size. Your stops are their entries.

Large participants need retail order flow to fill size. Your stops are their entries. The sweep itself is not the signal — the confirmed reversal after the sweep is. A wick below a low is only meaningful once price closes back above that low and breaks structure on a lower timeframe.

— the confirmed reversal after the sweep is. A wick below a low is only meaningful once price closes back above that low and breaks structure on a lower timeframe. Equal highs and lows are the highest-conviction targets because they represent explicit two-touch confirmation that retail participants have stops stacked there.

because they represent explicit two-touch confirmation that retail participants have stops stacked there. Every stop hunt points toward the next target. After sweeping below buy-side liquidity, price almost always moves toward the nearest sell-side liquidity pool above. Use that opposing pool as your take-profit.

After sweeping below buy-side liquidity, price almost always moves toward the nearest sell-side liquidity pool above. Use that opposing pool as your take-profit. Volume (or tick volume) validates the sweep. A high-volume wick through a key level followed by a sharp close back through it is the most reliable single-candle confirmation you'll find.

A high-volume wick through a key level followed by a sharp close back through it is the most reliable single-candle confirmation you'll find. Session timing matters. The highest-probability stop hunts occur during the London open (0700–0900 GMT) and the New York open (1300–1500 GMT) — periods of maximum order flow where large participants are most active.

Common Mistakes

Shorting the sweep candle in real time. You see price spike below a swing low and immediately short, hoping to catch the "panic." You're trading with the crowd being stopped out, not against it. Fix: wait for the reversal confirmation candle and a structural break before entering.

You see price spike below a swing low and immediately short, hoping to catch the "panic." You're trading with the crowd being stopped out, not against it. Placing stops directly below swing lows. This puts your stop inside the most obvious liquidity pool on the chart. Fix: place stops 3–5 pips below the sweep low — beyond where you'd expect the hunt to reach — so you're not the liquidity being taken.

This puts your stop inside the most obvious liquidity pool on the chart. Trading sweep setups in ultra-thin markets. Sweeps during the Tokyo session on a quiet macro day often lack follow-through because there isn't enough real directional flow behind them. Fix: restrict hunt-and-reverse entries to London and New York overlap sessions.

Sweeps during the Tokyo session on a quiet macro day often lack follow-through because there isn't enough real directional flow behind them. Ignoring the float between pools. Entering long after a sweep when there's a wall of sell-side liquidity only 15 pips above is setting yourself up for a second sweep that takes you out. Fix: always measure the distance to the opposing pool before entering; require at minimum a 40-pip float for a standard risk/reward trade.

Entering long after a sweep when there's a wall of sell-side liquidity only 15 pips above is setting yourself up for a second sweep that takes you out. Calling every wick a stop hunt. Not every lower wick is a coordinated sweep — sometimes price simply tests support, finds buyers, and bounces. Without a meaningful pool of orders to target, there's no hunt. Fix: require at least two touches of the level (equal lows/highs) before labelling it a hunt target; single-touch swing points are lower conviction.

Not every lower wick is a coordinated sweep — sometimes price simply tests support, finds buyers, and bounces. Without a meaningful pool of orders to target, there's no hunt. Scaling in before the sweep is confirmed. Building a position before price sweeps the pool because "it looks ready" means you're holding through the actual sweep, watching your floating P&L crater before potentially recovering. Fix: patience is the edge — let price do the work, enter after, not before.

Generated by OMG FOREX - Huseyin Furkan Ozturk · 2026-05-29 · ~1827 words

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