Abiroid Linear Regression Channel: Complete User Guide

This guide covers exactly what each part does and how to get the most out of it for your trading style.









Features at a Glance

Linear regression center line with statistically accurate curved deviation bands

Three band calculation modes: RMA of High-Low Range, Standard Deviation, and True ATR

Candle coloring in two modes: Heatmap (position inside the bands) and Volume-Weighted Colored Bars (VWCB)

Straight regression channel (Channel 1) with up to 3 deviation levels

Future projection channel (Channel 2) with optional Higher Timeframe scaling

Breakout signals at pivot highs and lows outside the bands

Volume spike detection with customizable threshold

ATR-based high volatility detection with customizable threshold

Configurable alerts for Curved Bands breakouts/re-entries, Straight Channel crossings by level number, Future Projection crossings, and Volume/Volatility spikes

Full MT4 and MT5 support

Built-in debug console for bar-by-bar analysis

How to Use the Channels?

At its core, this indicator fits a straight line through price data using linear regression, which is a mathematical way of finding the best-fit trend line for a window of candles. That gives you the center line, which is the dominant trend over your chosen period.

Around that center line, it draws curved deviation bands. The band width recalculates on every bar based on your chosen volatility mode (RMA, Standard Deviation, or True ATR). Because of this, the bands will naturally be wider during high-volatility periods and narrower during quiet consolidation. The widening and narrowing is visible as a gradual change in spacing between the upper and lower band lines when you look at the historical chart.

The colored candles tell you at a glance where inside the bands price is sitting. If candles are deep red, price is near the bottom. If they are aqua, price is pressing the top. This makes it immediately clear whether you are buying into exhaustion or buying into strength.

The straight channel (Channel 1) draws a classic regression channel directly over price using line objects on the chart. It shows the real structural trend without any curvature. You can run up to three deviation levels at once, giving you a layered view of support and resistance bands.

The projection channel (Channel 2) is a second, independent channel calculated over a shorter length or a higher timeframe. I use this as a fast-reaction channel for entry timing while the main channel gives the macro picture.









How the Linear Regression Line Works

Every candle, the indicator calculates the best-fit straight line through the last N candles (your Bands Length or Channel Length). It takes the endpoint of that line, the value right at the current bar, and plots it. As price moves bar by bar, that endpoint traces a smooth, curved path on your chart.

This is different from a standard moving average. A moving average averages past prices. The linear regression line fits a trend to them. This means it is more responsive to directional moves and less lagged on turns.









The Three Curved Band Modes

The deviation bands around the center line can be calculated three different ways. Each has a different character.

RMA of High-Low (Smoothed Range)

This mode measures the raw candle body range (High minus Low) and applies a Relative Moving Average smoothing to it. It tracks intrabar volatility. Good for instruments where intrabar swings are meaningful, like crypto or commodities. The bands will tighten on quiet consolidation days and expand on big-range breakout days.





True ATR (Includes Previous Close Gaps)

This mode uses the True Range, which adds the gap from the previous close to the current High and Low. It catches overnight gaps, weekend gaps, and news events that raw High-Low misses. If you trade instruments with frequent gaps (equities, indices, crypto), this mode gives bands that actually reflect the true risk of each candle.

Comparison:



RMA of High-Low: This mode looks strictly at the Intrabar Range (High minus Low) of each candle and smooths it out using a Relative Moving Average (RMA).

What it ignores: It completely ignores where the previous candle closed. If the market closes on Friday at 1.1000 and gaps up on Monday opening at 1.1200 with a tiny 10-pip candle body, the High-Low calculation only sees that tiny 10-pip move.

True ATR (Average True Range): Takes the highest of three things:

Current High minus Current Low

Current High minus Previous Close

Current Low minus Previous Close

What it catches: Because it looks back at the previous close, it captures gaps. In that same Friday-to-Monday scenario, ATR measures the massive 200-pip gap plus the 10-pip candle, and instantly expands the bands to reflect the true sudden burst of volatility.

Are they the same?

On Forex Intraday (M15, H1, etc.): Yes, they will look almost identical. Forex trades 24/5 continuously, so gaps are extremely rare on lower timeframes. High-Low and True Range are basically the exact same number.

On Stocks, Indices, and Daily Charts: No, they will look very different. Stocks gap every single morning at the open. If you use RMA of High-Low on stocks, your bands will be dangerously tight because they are ignoring the overnight gap risk. On these markets, you must use True ATR to get bands that actually reflect the risk.





Standard Deviation (Close Price)

This mode calculates how spread out closing prices are from the regression line. It is the most statistically pure calculation. Close prices are used so the bands reflect actual closing volatility rather than intrabar noise. This mode works very well on Forex pairs and indices where close price is the most reliable data point.









Candle Coloring Modes

Curve Deviation Heatmap

When you enable the bands, candles get colored based on where the close sits inside the band range from bottom to top. The color scale goes:

Position Inside Bands Color Meaning 0% to 20% (Bottom) Deep Red Price is near the lower band. Oversold zone. 20% to 40% Orange Below midpoint, leaning bearish. 40% to 60% (Middle) Light Yellow Neutral, balanced inside the channel. 60% to 80% Light Green Above midpoint, leaning bullish. 80% to 100% (Top) Aqua Price is near the upper band. Overbought zone.

The heatmap tells you the story of momentum at a glance. When candles cycle from red through yellow to aqua, that is a healthy bull run. When they flip back from aqua to yellow, watch for the turn. When multiple consecutive candles are deep red and the band is compressed, that can be a good long setup.





Volume-Weighted Colored Bars (VWCB)

VWCB ignores the band position entirely and instead colors candles based purely on their volume relative to average volume. Only the candles that stand out are colored. Normal-volume candles are left plain.

Condition Color Meaning High volume, bullish candle Dark Green Institutional buyers stepping in. High volume, bearish candle Dark Red Institutional sellers stepping in. Low volume, bullish candle Turquoise Low conviction bounce, possible trap. Low volume, bearish candle Dark Orange Low conviction drop, possible fake breakdown.

The thresholds are controlled by VWCB High Volume Threshold and VWCB Low Volume Threshold. The defaults of 1.618 and 0.618 are based on Fibonacci ratios. A volume 1.618 times the average is considered high. A volume below 0.618 times the average is considered low. Anything in between gets no color.









The Straight Channels

Channel 1: Main Regression Channel

This draws a linear regression channel directly on price using chart line objects. It calculates the regression slope and deviation over your chosen length and draws the center line plus up to three deviation bands on each side.

In Single Band mode, you get one symmetrical band pair at your chosen deviation distance. Simple and clean.

In Multi-Level Bands mode, you get three band pairs drawn simultaneously at Deviation 1, 2, and 3. Each has its own independent color and line style so you can visually layer them. Deviation 1 is the inner band, Deviation 2 is the normal channel, Deviation 3 is the outer extreme.





Channel 2: Future Projection Channel

This is a second, independent channel drawn over a shorter length. I typically use it for entry timing while the main channel gives the structure.

The big feature here is the Higher Timeframe for Projection option. When you set this to a higher timeframe, the indicator does not load a separate data series. Instead, it multiplies your Projection Length by the ratio of seconds in each timeframe. H4 is 4 times H1, so a Projection Length of 50 becomes 200. This simulates what the H4 channel would look like, without any repaint risk. If you set it to the current timeframe or lower, it falls back to your raw projection length.

The projection channel extends to the right of current price as a ray, so you can see where the current trend projects to.













Breakout Signals

When the bands are enabled, the indicator watches for pivot points that close outside the bands:

A pivot low where the current low is the lowest of the 3 bars before and after it, AND the close is below the lower band. This gets a blue upward arrow below the candle.

A pivot high where the current high is the highest of the 3 bars before and after it, AND the close is above the upper band. This gets a red downward arrow above the candle.

Because confirming a pivot requires 3 bars on each side, the arrow always appears 3 bars after the actual extreme. This is by design and not repaint. The structure is confirmed, not predicted.

These mark locations where price has punched through the bands at a structural extreme. Combined with a zone or support/resistance level, these can be high-probability entry points.





Volume Spike Detection

The indicator calculates a simple moving average of volume over your Volume Spike Length (default 89 bars). If volume exceeds the average multiplied by your Volume Spike Threshold (default 2.5), a yellow star appears above the candle.

The threshold of 2.5 is set to catch genuinely abnormal volume activity without being so high that signals are missed.

Why 89 bars? It is a Fibonacci number and gives a smooth, medium-term volume baseline that is not too sensitive to recent shifts but not too sluggish either.





ATR-Based High Volatility Detection

Separately from volume, the indicator tracks the True Range of each candle using an exponential-style average over your High Volatility ATR Length (default 13 bars). When the current candle's true range exceeds the average ATR multiplied by your High Volatility Threshold (default 2.718), a fuchsia star appears below the candle.

The true range includes the gap from the previous close, so a big gap candle correctly shows as high volatility even if the intrabar body is small.

Why 2.718? That is Euler's number, e. Why 13? It is a Fibonacci number, giving a short enough window to detect sudden spikes without averaging them out over too long a period.

A breakout on a high-volatility candle is more likely to sustain than a breakout on a low-volatility one. A high-volatility candle that reverses the next bar is a classic fakeout pattern.













Reading the Chart Together

Check the main channel direction. Is the center line sloping up or down? That is your macro bias. Check where price is inside the bands using the candle heatmap. Deep red near a support zone is a buy setup. Aqua near a resistance zone is a sell setup. Look at the projection channel for short-term momentum. Is the fast channel turning before the main one? That is early warning of a shift. If you see a breakout signal arrow at a structural level, that confirms the zone held or broke. A yellow volume spike dot on the entry candle confirms institutional participation. No volume spike? Be more cautious. A fuchsia high-volatility diamond means the candle was a high-energy event. If it closed in your favor, it adds confidence. If it reversed the next candle, treat it as a trap.





Trading Cheat Sheet

Swing Trading (Daily / H4 charts)

Setting Recommended Value Why Bands Length 150 to 200 Catches the weekly/monthly trend structure Curved Bands Type Standard Deviation Closing volatility is most reliable on daily bars Bands Deviation 2.5 to 3.0 Wide enough to contain most swings Channel Length 150 Matches the bands for a unified picture Channel Mode Multi-Level Gives you clear inner, mid, and outer structure Projection Length 50 to 60 Fast enough to show short-term momentum Volume Spike Length 89 Medium baseline for daily volume Candle Mode Heatmap Position inside bands is the key read on daily charts

Stops: Place stops just outside the outer deviation band (Band 3). If price truly breaks outside the 3rd deviation, the trade thesis is broken. Do not use the inner band for stops on swing trades as it will get taken out on normal retracements.

Targets: The opposite band is a natural target. If you enter long at the lower 2nd deviation band, target the center line first, then the upper 2nd deviation.

Intraday Trading (H1 / M30 / M15 charts)

Setting Recommended Value Why Bands Length 50 to 100 Captures the session or day trend Curved Bands Type RMA of High-Low Intraday ranges are meaningful on shorter bars Bands Deviation 2.0 to 2.5 Slightly tighter for faster-moving markets Projection Length 20 to 30 Short enough to catch intraday structure shifts Higher Timeframe for Projection H4 or D1 See the higher timeframe channel without switching charts Candle Mode VWCB Volume tells you which moves are real on shorter timeframes Volume Spike Threshold 3.5 to 4.0 Slightly lower than default to catch more intraday spikes

Stops: Use the inner deviation band (Band 1) for tight stops on intraday. If your entry is at Band 2, your stop goes just outside Band 2.

Targets: Center line for conservative target. Opposite Band 1 for full target on a session move.

Scalping (M5 / M1 charts)

Setting Recommended Value Why Bands Length 20 to 50 Short enough to respond quickly Curved Bands Type True ATR Catches gap-risk that matters on fast scalping exits Bands Deviation 1.5 to 2.0 Tighter bands for scalp-size targets Projection Length 10 to 20 Very fast reaction channel for immediate direction Volume Spike Length 20 to 34 Short baseline so spikes compare to recent activity Volume Spike Threshold 2.5 to 3.0 Lower threshold to catch more scalp-size volume events Candle Mode VWCB Dark green and dark red candles are momentum confirmations High Volatility Threshold 1.5 to 2.0 Lower to flag any range expansion that matters for scalp sizing

Stops: Right at the center line or Band 1. If the band structure is violated even slightly, exit.

Targets: Next band level. Take profit quickly. The regression center line is your first target.

Trend Following

Use the main channel direction as your filter. Only trade in the direction the center line is sloping. When the center line is flat or curling, stay out.

Heatmap candles that cycle from yellow to aqua and back but never reach red are telling you a strong uptrend is in place. Entries are on any pullback to yellow (center) with VWCB dark green candles as confirmation.

Mean Reversion

Look for candles that are deep red (below 20% of the band range) or aqua (above 80%). These are statistically extended locations. Combine with a breakout signal arrow and a high-volatility diamond for the best entries.

The breakout signal arrow appearing right after a Volume Spike diamond is a classic exhaustion-reversal pattern. The market pushed hard, ran out of gas, and the regression structure is pulling it back to the mean.

Calculations Explained in Plain Terms

Linear Regression

For each bar, the indicator collects the last N closing prices (where N is your chosen length). It finds the single straight line that minimizes the total error distance between itself and all those prices. The endpoint of that line at the current bar is what gets plotted. This is repeated for every bar, creating the smooth curved line you see.

RMA (Relative Moving Average)

For a length of N, the smoothing factor is 1/N. Each new value is: (1/N multiplied by current_range) plus ((1 minus 1/N) multiplied by previous_rma). It reacts to new data but does not whipsaw on individual candles.

Standard Deviation Bands

For each bar, the indicator measures how far each closing price in your window deviates from the regression line, squares those differences, averages them, and takes the square root. The bands are drawn at that distance multiplied by your Bands Deviation setting.

True Range

True Range is the largest of: (High minus Low), (absolute value of High minus Previous Close), (absolute value of Low minus Previous Close). Gaps are properly accounted for as volatility events.

ATR for Volatility Detection

The indicator calculates an exponential smoothed ATR using (1 / High Volatility ATR Length) as the smoothing factor. The current candle's true range is compared to this baseline. If it is more than the threshold times the baseline, the diamond signal fires.

Volume SMA for Spike Detection

For each bar, the indicator sums the tick volume of the last N bars (your Volume Spike Length) and divides by N. The current bar's volume is compared to this. If it exceeds the average times your threshold, the spike signal fires.

Band Position Calculation (for Heatmap)

Position = (Close minus Lower Band) / (Upper Band minus Lower Band). This gives a value between 0 and 1. Zero means price is exactly at the lower band. One means price is at the upper band. The five color stages are based on five equal 20% slices of this range.

VWCB Volume Ratio

Volume Ratio = Current Volume / Volume SMA. If this ratio is above your High Threshold, it is a high-volume candle. If below your Low Threshold, it is a low-volume candle. The candle direction (close vs open) determines if it is bullish or bearish.

HTF Length Scaling (Projection Channel)

When you set a Higher Timeframe for the projection, the indicator calculates the ratio: (Seconds in selected TF) / (Seconds in current TF). It multiplies your Projection Length by that ratio. On M15 with H4 selected, the ratio is 16, so a Projection Length of 50 becomes 800 bars. This simulates the H4 channel without any repaint risk.

Pivot Detection for Breakout Signals

For each bar, the indicator checks 3 bars to the left and 3 to the right. If the current bar's low is lower than all 6 surrounding lows, it is a pivot low. If the current bar's high is higher than all 6 surrounding highs, it is a pivot high. The signal only fires if the close is outside the band at that pivot, confirming a structural extreme and not just an intrabar wick.

The Debug Console

Show Debug Values

When turned on, the indicator prints calculation details to the Experts log (MT4) or Journal (MT5) tab in your terminal.

Debug Start Bar and Debug For Bars

Debug Start Bar is the offset from the current bar (0 = current bar, 1 = one bar back). Debug For Bars is how many bars from that point get logged. Start Bar 5 and For Bars 10 will log bars 5 through 14 counting back from the current bar.

Each debug line looks like this:

[DEBUG_VALUES] Bar 5 | Intercept=1.09234 | Slope=0.00012 | y1=1.09012 | band_dev=0.00145 | BufCurveMid=1.09246 | BufCurveUpper=1.09681 | BufCurveLower=1.08811

Field Meaning Bar The bar index. 0 is the current bar, higher numbers are further back. Intercept The regression line value at the most recent point of the window. Slope Rate of change per bar. Positive means trend is up. Larger absolute value means steeper slope. y1 The regression line value at the oldest point of the window (N bars back). band_dev The raw volatility measurement in price units before the multiplier is applied. BufCurveMid The actual plotted center line value. BufCurveUpper The plotted upper band value. Equals BufCurveMid plus (band_dev times Bands Deviation). BufCurveLower The plotted lower band value. Equals BufCurveMid minus (band_dev times Bands Deviation).







Refresh After Ticks

Controls how often the indicator refreshes during live trading. Default is 50 ticks. Higher means less CPU load. Lower means more frequent updates. This only affects live performance, not historical calculations.

Using Debug for Troubleshooting

If bands are not showing where you expect, check the band_dev value. If it is near 0, your calculation mode is not picking up volatility. If it is very large, the deviation multiplier may be creating bands off screen. Use these values to verify the indicator is reading and calculating the right numbers before adjusting your settings.

Settings Reference

Candle Settings

Setting Default Description Prefix ABR_LRC_ All chart objects start with this prefix. Change it only if running multiple instances to avoid object conflicts. Max Past Bars 10000 Maximum number of historical bars to calculate. Lower this if the indicator is slow on load. Shift 0 Shifts all calculations N bars to the left. Keep at 0 for standard use.





Candle Styling

Setting Default Description Candle Coloring Mode Curve Deviation Heatmap Do Not Color Candles disables all coloring. Curve Deviation Heatmap uses band position. Volume-Weighted Colored Bars uses volume ratio. Heatmap requires Show Bands to be on. VWCB High Volume Threshold 1.618 Volume must be at least this many times the average to get colored dark green or dark red. VWCB Low Volume Threshold 0.618 Volume below this fraction of the average gets colored turquoise or dark orange.





Curved Bands Type

Setting Default Description Show Bands Off Turns the curved band lines and heatmap candles on or off. Calculations still run when off. Curved Bands Type RMA of High-Low Volatility measure for band width. Choose from RMA of High-Low Range, Standard Deviation of Close, or True ATR. Bands Length 150 Number of bars for the regression calculation. Longer = smoother, slower. Shorter = faster, noisier. Bands Deviation 3.0 Multiplier for how wide the bands are. Higher = wider. Lower = tighter with more breakouts.





Straight Channel 1

Setting Default Description Show Channel On Draws or hides the main straight regression channel. Channel Mode Multi-Level Bands Single Band draws one pair of lines. Multi-Level draws three pairs at different deviations. Channel Length 150 Number of bars for channel regression. Independent from Bands Length. Channel Labels On Shows labels at the right end of each line in the format C0(Base), C1(SD1.0), C-1(SD1.0), C2(SD2.0), C-2(SD2.0) etc. Channel Mid Color Red Color of the center regression line. Channel Mid Style Solid Line style of the center line. Channel Mid Width 3 Line width of the center line. Channel Single Deviation 1.0 Only used in Single Band mode. Channel Deviation 1, 2, 3 1.0, 2.0, 3.0 Band distances for Multi-Level mode. Set any to 0 to hide that pair. Channel Color 1, 2, 3 Dodger Blue x3 Color of each deviation band pair. Channel Style 1, 2, 3 Dash, Solid, Dot Line style for each band pair.





Future Projection (Channel 2)

Setting Default Description Show Projection On Draws or hides the projection channel. Projection Mode Multi-Level Bands Same options as Channel Mode, applied to the projection channel. Projection Length 50 Number of bars for projection regression. Keep shorter than Channel Length for a fast-reaction channel. Higher Timeframe for Projection Current Period Set to a higher timeframe to scale Projection Length by the TF ratio. Current period uses raw length with no scaling. Projection Labels On Shows labels at the right end of projection lines. Projection Mid Color Orange Color of the projection center line. Projection Mid Style Solid Style of the projection center line. Projection Mid Width 3 Width of the projection center line. Projection Single Deviation 1.0 Used in Single Band mode for the projection. Projection Deviation 1, 2, 3 1.0, 2.0, 3.0 Band distances for Multi-Level projection mode. Projection Color 1, 2, 3 Aqua x3 Colors of the three projection band pairs. Projection Style 1, 2, 3 Dash, Solid, Dot Line styles for the three projection band pairs.





Volatility and Volume AddOns

Setting Default Description Show Volume Spike On Enables yellow dot arrows for volume spike detection. Volume Spike Threshold 2.5 Volume must be this many times the average to trigger. Higher means fewer, more extreme signals. Volume Spike Length 89 Number of bars for the average volume baseline. Show High Volatility On Enables fuchsia diamond arrows for ATR-based volatility spike detection. High Volatility ATR Length 13 Number of bars for the smoothed ATR baseline. High Volatility Threshold 2.718 True range must be this many times the ATR baseline to trigger.





Alerts

Setting Default Description Alert: Curved Bands Breakout On Fires when the Curved Bands pivot breakout arrow (Signal Up or Signal Down) appears. Uses the same 3-bar pivot confirmation logic. Alert: Curved Bands Enter Off Fires when price crosses back inside the Curved Bands after being outside them. Good for catching the return-to-mean entry. Alert: Straight Chan Cross Levels 3,-3 Comma-separated list of channel numbers to monitor for crossings. 1 means C1 (upper), -1 means C-1 (lower), 0 is the mid/base line. In Single mode only 1, -1, and 0 are valid. In Multi mode use 1 through 3 and -1 through -3. Non-existent channels are silently ignored. Alert: Straight Chan Cross Up Off Fires when the candle opens below a specified channel level and closes above it. Alert: Straight Chan Cross Down Off Fires when the candle opens above a specified channel level and closes below it. Alert: Future Chan Cross Levels 3,-3 Same as Straight Chan Cross Levels but applied to the Future Projection Channel (Channel 2). Alert: Future Chan Cross Up / Down Off Fires when a candle crosses the specified Future Projection channel level up or down. Alert: Volume/Volatility Spikes On Fires when a Volume Spike or High Volatility Spike signal appears on the alert shift bar. Alert Shift 1 Bar offset used for alert evaluation. 1 means the just-closed bar (no repaint). 0 means the live current bar.

The standard Popup, Sound, Push Notification, Email, and File alert options are available and shared across all alert types above.





Debug Console

Setting Default Description Show Debug Values Off Enables bar-by-bar calculation logging to the terminal. Debug Start Bar 0 Bar offset from current bar where logging starts. Debug For Bars 20 How many consecutive bars to log. Refresh After Ticks 50 How often to refresh during live trading. Higher means less CPU load.

Combining Modes for Different Setups

Pure Structure Trader

Turn off the bands. Turn off candle coloring. Enable Channel 1 and Channel 2. You get two clean regression channels giving you trend direction and a faster internal channel for entry timing. Minimal, clean, and powerful.

Volume Trader

Turn on VWCB candle mode. Enable Volume Spike detection. Watch dark green and dark red candles for directional confirmation. Use volume spikes as entry triggers when they align with the channel walls. Low-volume turquoise and dark orange candles are warning signals to stand aside or expect a reversal.

Statistical Mean Reversion Trader

Enable bands with Standard Deviation mode. Turn on the heatmap. Set Band Deviation to 2.5 or 3.0. Watch for deep red or aqua candles at the outer bands. Enable breakout signals. Wait for the signal arrow at the outer band, then enter when the next candle starts returning to the center.

Volatility Breakout Trader

Enable True ATR bands. Enable High Volatility and Volume Spike detection. A breakout bar that triggers both a Volume Spike and a high-volatility diamond at the same time, breaking outside the band, is your setup. High volume and high range confirm the breakout has force behind it.

Tips and Things to Know

The straight channels are drawn as chart objects, not buffer lines. You can click on them and they are visible even if the indicator is not selected. They are also part of your chart template when you save one.

If you run two instances on the same chart, change the Prefix for the second instance so chart objects do not conflict.

The projection channel extends to the right as a ray, extrapolating the current linear trend. It is not a forecast.

In MT4, all histogram-style candle coloring resizes dynamically as you zoom in and out. Bars stay tight to candles at all zoom levels.

Heatmap coloring only fires when Show Bands is enabled. If you turn off Show Bands, switch candle mode to VWCB or None.

On Forex brokers where only tick volume is available, the volume signals use tick volume. This still works well as tick volume correlates with real activity on liquid pairs.

Conclusion

This indicator gives you a statistically grounded view of trend, momentum, and volatility in one place. The regression math gives you an honest, unbiased view of where the trend actually is, not where a lagging moving average thinks it is.

Start simple. Enable the main channel and the projection. Get comfortable reading the channel structure. Then add the bands and heatmap. Then add the volume signals. Layer it up as you get more familiar with each piece.

Happy trading!