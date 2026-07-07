Analytics & Forecasts

DOW JONES INDEX (#US30): Positioned to Grow More

7 July 2026, 09:19
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
103

DOW JONES INDEX (#US30): Positioned to Grow More

Bulls are pushing strongly on 📈US30.
The market successfully violated another strong horizontal resistance on a 4H.

I think that a bullish wave will continue and the index will reach 53400 level soon.
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4H time frame

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#Dow Jones Index, us30