The Reset Button Does Not Fix The Problem

A New Equity Curve Is Not A New Strategy. Here Is How To Tell The Difference.

Within twenty-four hours of a major EA collapse on this platform, the developer has typically already taken one of two paths. The first is silence, product removal, and a quiet reappearance weeks later under slightly different branding. The second is more aggressive: a new product, published almost immediately, already climbing the rankings before the dust from the previous one has settled.

Both paths share one thing. They rely entirely on the existence of buyers who were not there to see what just happened.

This post is specifically for those buyers.

What A Reset Actually Means

When a grid or martingale EA collapses, the equity curve ends. It stops at whatever the final loss was and stays there permanently. The developer cannot fix that history. What they can do is create a new signal, a new product page, and a new equity curve that begins from zero today.

From that new starting point, the system looks pristine. The growth is zero percent, which means there are no losses to explain. The drawdown is minimal, because the new signal has not had time to build up a recovery basket yet. The performance looks like a system at the very beginning of a promising run.

And for a buyer who did not see the previous product, that is exactly what it appears to be.

What has not changed is the architecture. The same mechanics that caused the collapse are present in the new product. The same absence of hard stop losses. The same reliance on recovery layers. The same mathematical certainty that the system will eventually encounter a market condition that exceeds its margin capacity. The clock has simply been reset to zero and the process has begun again.

How To Verify The Architecture, Not Just The Curve

When evaluating any EA, particularly one from a developer with a recent history on this platform, there are three things worth checking that no new equity curve can hide.

First, read the product description for stop loss language. A system with genuine risk management will state clearly that every trade carries a hard stop loss. If the description is vague about this, or uses language like "dynamic risk controls" or "intelligent recovery," that is a structural red flag. Ask the developer directly. A clear yes or no on the question of hard stop losses on every position is not a complicated answer. Hesitation or complexity in the response is itself informative.

Second, look at the open trade history in the live signal, not just the closed trade history. Grid systems typically carry multiple open positions simultaneously, often in the same direction as the loss. If you see a signal with five, ten, or twenty open trades in the same direction during a trending period, the system is running a recovery basket. That basket will either close profitably and add to the win rate, or it will expand until the margin runs out. The closed trade history shows you only the ones that resolved well.

Third, check whether the system ever takes a single clean loss. A grid or martingale system almost never shows a loss on a single trade closing at its stop level. If every loss in the trade history is actually a sequence of smaller losses that eventually resolved into a profit, the system is using recovery logic. Real risk management produces visible single-trade losses at defined levels. That is what honest drawdown looks like.

What Does Not Change After The Collapse

The burned buyers do not get their money back. The developer moves forward. The platform continues to rank systems based on current performance metrics that a new product, starting from zero, can optimize for immediately.

The only thing that protects a buyer from being in the next group of people sitting in those comments explaining their losses is understanding the architecture before depositing. Not the equity curve. Not the ranking. Not the community size or the review count. The mechanics of how the system handles a position when the market moves against it.

That is the only question that matters.

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A new equity curve starting from zero today is not evidence of a new strategy. It is evidence of a reset. Check the architecture, not the chart.