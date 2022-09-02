GOLD Edge GUIDE

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I am very sorry, but the "GOLD Edge (free)" and "GOLD Edge MT5 (free)" versions have been removed because they violate the MQL5.com rule those states "Sellers may not distribute limited versions of products for free."



GOLD Edge PRO MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86807 GOLD Edge PRO MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86803 GOLD Edge PRO GUIDE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752711



GOLD Edge MT5: none

GOLD Edge (MT4): none



GOLD Edge is a EA designed specifically for GOLD(XAUUSD)and can also be used on any financial instrument, any pairs.

This EA trades trend-following using moving averages and multi-timeframe RSI. Use GRID trade.

This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down.

You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function.

DD Reduce function:

It is a function to close the oldest order with the latest order.

The recommended set files is at the bottom.

This EA properly considers the timing of trades, so it is normal for there to be days when it does not trade. Please read the FAQ for more information.

There are too many questions about not trading, or only engaging in sell-only or buy-only trades.

Please make sure to read the FAQ carefully. FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757388



(This EA does not trade indiscriminately; it analyzes the market before making trades)

How to purchase a trading robot from the MetaTrader Market and to install it?

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586





GOLD Edge MT5

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73761

GOLD Edge (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73757

FAQ

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757388





Features:



You can use the panel to make additional transactions. It will be automatically settled as a GRID series.

You can also Close manually. From the panel, you can change Max Trades and Max Lot Size.

In general, EA (robot) is vulnerable to price movements due to important news and events,

so it is recommended to pause when there is important news or when there is an event.

PRO Ver can set NEWS FILTER function and Non-Trade Day.

In addition, you can set the trading time and the day of the week for trading. It is also possible to close a position.

Pro MT5 supports news sources provided by MQL5.com.

Distance setting is necessary to change the value according to the currency pair.

PRO ver has Auto Distance.

(Reference) PRO Ver Features:

News Filter:

The PRO version includes a news filter. During important news announcements, it is recommended to pause trading because unexpected price movements can occur. With the news filter, you can manage this effectively. Daily Profit Stop:

You can set a daily profit target. Once the target is reached, trading for that day stops. This feature is useful when you want to achieve the minimum necessary profit while reducing risk. For example, if you enter “10,” trading will stop when a profit of $10 is reached (the unit is in your account currency). Spread Filter:

If the spread exceeds a set value, trading can be stopped. This helps prevent losses when the spread is large. Non-Trading Days:

You can designate specific days as non-trading days. This allows you to avoid trading on days with higher risk, such as month-end or month-beginning days. Additionally, if there are open trades remaining on the specified non-trading days, you can choose to close all of them. Auto Set Distance:

In GOLD Edge, the “Distance” parameter sets the grid interval. Different currency pairs may require different “Distance” values. GOLD Edge PRO automatically calculates the grid interval, making it suitable for various currency pairs. Time to Trade (Additional Option):

In GOLD Edge, you can set trading hours. In the PRO version, if the specified trading hours are exceeded, all open trades at that time can be closed. Day of the Week to Trade (Additional Option):

GOLD Edge allows you to specify certain weekdays for trading. In the PRO version, if it’s a designated non-trading day, all open trades at that time can be closed. Use Candle Filter (Filter ON/OFF):

The candlestick filter can be disabled. In GOLD Edge, during grid trading, the decision to trade is based not only on the “Distance” interval but also on the candlestick filter for recovery direction. In the PRO version, you can disable this filter (it’s enabled by default). When disabled, grid trading occurs unconditionally when the set distance is reached. Use Panel(Panel ON/OFF):

You can toggle the display/hide settings for the panel. Additionally, there are manual buttons on the panel that allow you to change settings. Use these buttons to show or hide the panel as needed.

PRO Ver MT5

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86807

PRO Ver MT4

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86803





Recommendations:



Time Frame M5 recommended.



AUDUSD:

Minimum deposit $1500.

XAUUSD:

Minimum deposit $3000. Lot 0.01. (use .set file "low risk").

Recommended $6000 or more.



Recommend Pair: XAUUSD, AUDUSD (Can also be used on any financial instrument, any pairs. Change "Distance")

PRO ver has "Auto Distance"

The recommended set files is at the bottom.

Control panel:



Settings:

The recommended setfiles is at the bottom. Adjust Start LotSize, Max Lotsize, Max Trades according to your equity.

You can adjust the drawdown and profit by changing the parameters of the GRID category.

If you can use a tester, please use the tester to make adjustments.

Basic Setting Magic Number - Magic number. Change it if necessary.

Use Short Trade - Enables Short Trade (Sell).

Use Long Trade - Enables Long Trade (Buy).

Money Management

Auto Lot Size - Enable automatic lot size setting using Maney Management function.

Auto Max Lots - Enable automatic maximum lot size using Maney Management function.

Base Margin for each Lotsize - The amount of base funds for the Maney Management feature.



If you want to automatically set the lot size according to the equity, set "Auto Lot Size" to "true". And set the amount for "StartLotSize" in "Base Margin for each Lotsize". "Lot Size will increase by the amount set in Base Margin for each Lotsize.

Similarly, setting "Auto Max Lots" to "true" will also increase "Max lots".

ex. Auto Lot Size = "true", Base Margin for each Lotsize = "3000", Start LotSize =0.01",

$3000 - $5999: 0.01 Lot, $6000 - $8999: 0.02 Lot ......

if "Auto Max Lots = true" Max Lots increase 0.2, 0.4, 0.6....

Trade Parm

Start LotSize - Start lot size.

Take Profit - Settlement profit.

Take Profit (DD Reduce) - Settlement profit when DD Reduce (DrawDown Reduce) function is used.

Slippage - Slippage.

Number of digits after the decimal point - The number of digits after the decimal point in the lot. Please match with the broker.

Use Hedge Trade - Make a double-decker transaction.

Stop Loss (not recommended) - Stop Loss(point) When using Trailing Stop (DD), only the first order is valid. 0.0=Not Use.

Trailling

Use Trailling Stop - Enable trailing stop.

TrailStart pips - Trailing start value.

TrailStop pips - Trailing stop value.

Use Trailling Stop (DD Reduce) - Enables trailing stop when the DD Reduce function is used.

TrailStart pips (DD Reduce) - Trailing start value when DD Reduce function.

TrailStop pips (DD Reduce) - Railing stop value when DD Reduce function.



GRID

Max Lotsize - Maximum lot size.

Start Lot Multiply Count - Number of trades to start the Lot Multiply.

Lot Multiplier - Lot amplification value.

Max Trades - Maximum number of trades (larger is better, but risk is higher)

Start DD Reduce Count - Number of trades to start the DD Reduce function.

GRID Distance

It is necessary to change the value according to the currency pair.

(Distances for other currency pairs are not presented here. Please refer to the value of ATR(H1) or check it with a backtest.)

PRO ver has Auto Distance.

Distance - Distance (amount) to make the next trade when going backwards.

Start Distance Multiply Count - Number of trades to start amplifying Distance.

Distance Multiplier - Amplification value of Distance.

PRO ver has "Auto Distance"

FIlter

MA Timeframe - Timeframe for MA. It's not the chart's timeframe.

MA Short Period - Moving Average short period.

MA Long Period - Moving Average long period.

Use RSI Filter - Use current RSI filter.

Use RSI(H1) Filter - Use H1 RSI filter.

Use RSI(D1) Filter - Use D1 RSI filter.

Min RSI% - Current RSI Min.

Max RSI% - Current RSI Max.

Min RSI%(H1) - H1 RSI Min.

Max RSI$(H1) - H1 RSI Max.

Min RSI%(D1) - D1 RSI Min.

Max RSI%(D1) - D1 RSI Max.

By default(Versions until 2022/9), D1 RSI is set at Min40, Max60.

In this case, if the downtrend continues and the D1 RSI breaks below 40, do not trade sell.

Also, if the uptrend continues and the D1 RSI is above 60, do not buy trades.

If you want to trade more, reduce Min to 30 and set Max to 70 and you will get more trades.

However, it also increases the risk, so please use it with caution.

Time to trade

Use Time Filter - Time Filter On.

Start Hour - Trade start time (hours).

Start Minute - Trade Start Time (minutes).

End Hour - Trade end time (hours).

End Minute - Trade End Time (minutes).

Day of the week to trade

Trade on monday - Trade on monday On.

Trade on Tuesday - Trade on Tuesday On.

Trade on Wednesday - Trade on Wednesday On.

Trade on Thursday - Trade on Thursday On.

Trade on Friday - Trade on Friday On.

Trend Reversal Loss Cut

Do not change if you do not know the moving average.

or do enough testing. This parameter also filters trade entries. (Do not enter if there are signs of reversal)

Use Trend Reversal Loss Cut (TRLC) - Use Trend Reversal Loss Cut

Trend Reversal MA Timeframe - moving average timeframe to detect trend reversal.

Trend Reversal MA Short - MA Short

Trend Reversal MA Long - MA Long

Risk Management

Use "Minimum Free Margin" - true if this feature is used

Minimum Free Margin - If Free Margin is less than this percentage, no new trades will be executed.

(Free Margin / Accout Balance)%



Loss Cut

Equity Percent(%) Loss Cut - Cut losses at a percentage of equityEquity Percent - Percentage of drawdown amount to equity

Panel Setting Button Size Base - Button size on the panel.

Font Size Base - The font size of the panel.



FAQ:

There are too many questions about not trading, or only engaging in sell-only or buy-only trades.

Please make sure to read the FAQ carefully. If you have any questions, please read the guide and FAQ before asking.

Please ask the question in a message, not a comment. Please read the FAQ here. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757388





GOLD Edge .Set Files (V3.8 or later):





GOLD Normal Update 2024.3.10

MT5 Default MT4 Default

Previous set file(〜2024/3/10) GOLD_Edge_MT4_M5.set

GOLD_Edge_MT5_M5.set



GOLD Low Risk



MT5 2023.5.5

MT4 2024.3.31





AUDUSD

MT4

GOLD Edge_MT4_M5_AUDUSD.set





VIDEO's demo Setfile (Very Risky)

MT5 Only.



GOLD Edge M5 Video.set

Please be careful as it is a high risk setting.

Please note that the EA version has been updated,

so the results may not be exactly the same. I don't know what the outcome will be,

other than the duration of the video.

This setting is very risky,

so I recommend that you change "Base Margin for Each LotSize" to $ 6000 or more.





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