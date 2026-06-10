AI Stocks Are Surging Again

Since March 2026, shares of #Marvel, #Arm, #Dell, and #Amd have risen significantly as the market has regained confidence in companies driving the development of artificial intelligence. This is no longer just a trend: businesses are already showing growth in revenue, orders, and demand for data center equipment. Investors are buying these stocks as major corporations continue to invest billions of dollars in computing power.













Growth drivers:

#Marvel (+177%) — demand for data center infrastructure. Marvell generates revenue from chips and networking solutions that help large data centers operate faster and consume less energy. #Arm (+166%) — focus on energy-efficient solutions. Arm’s technologies are in demand where powerful yet efficient computing is required, and its new data center chip is further boosting investor interest. #Dell (+155%) — explosive growth in AI servers. Dell has become one of the key suppliers of hardware used to run AI systems and has sharply raised its outlook for this segment. #Amd (+143%) — intensifying competition in high-performance chips. AMD is benefiting from demand for processors and accelerators used in AI, while major clients continue expanding their partnerships with the company.

Analysts at FreshForex believe that even with possible corrections, the overall growth driver remains strong: businesses need more computing power, and leading tech companies are ready to continue investing in AI infrastructure.

#Marvel, #Arm, #Dell, and #Amd remain at the center of investor attention because these companies enable AI development by producing chips, servers, and data center solutions. As long as demand for these technologies continues to grow, interest in these stocks may persist.

Choose from over 250 instruments in the trading terminal, including CFDs on indices and stocks.

Invest in tech giants