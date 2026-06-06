Trend Pro MT5

Trend Pro is a next-generation, professional-grade trend-following indicator engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a volume-weighted momentum algorithm (MFI/RSI) and dynamic volatility bands (ATR), this tool extracts the dominant market trend while filtering out the noise of choppy consolidation zones.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180045

Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with messy signals, Trend Pro was coded from the ground up for algorithmic precision, 100% non-repainting signals, and a premium visual experience. It is highly optimized for fast-paced scalping environments (such as 1M and 5M charts on XAUUSD, NQ, and JPY pairs) as well as robust swing trading on higher timeframes.

Core Advantages & Premium Features

100% Non-Repainting Architecture: What you see is what you get. Every buy and sell signal is strictly locked to the bar close . It will never repaint, recalculate, or shift historical arrows, ensuring your visual backtesting perfectly matches live market execution.

Premium Visual Engine (Pro UX): Dynamic ATR Arrow Offsets: Say goodbye to arrows overlapping with wicks. The indicator uses a proprietary ATR-based calculation to dynamically space Buy/Sell arrows perfectly above or below the price action, maintaining a clean, institutional-grade chart regardless of volatility. Advanced Trend Clouds: Utilizes advanced DRAW_FILLING technology to create an elegant, semi-transparent trend cloud, providing instant visual feedback on bullish or bearish market regimes without straining your eyes.

Spam-Proof Alert System: The internal state-engine prevents alert bombardment. You will receive exactly one notification the exact moment a signal is confirmed. Supports Desktop Pop-ups, MT5 Mobile Push Notifications, Emails, and Custom Sounds.

Volume or Price Action Modes: Toggle between Volume-weighted momentum (MFI) for deep market insight, or pure Price Action momentum (RSI) if your broker does not provide reliable tick volume.

How to Trade with Trend Pro

Trend Confirmation: Use the Cloud color to determine the directional bias. Only take long trades when the cloud is Green (SeaGreen) and short trades when the cloud is Red (IndianRed). Precision Entries: Enter positions when a confirmed Buy/Sell arrow appears at the close of the candle. Dynamic Trailing Stop: The Trend main line serves as a highly effective dynamic support/resistance level. Use it to trail your stop losses, securing profits as the trend runs while avoiding premature stop-outs from normal market noise.

Parameter Highlights

Multiplier (Coeff): Adjusts the sensitivity of the trend band. Lower values (e.g., 0.6 - 1.0) for aggressive scalping; higher values (e.g., 1.5 - 2.0) for longer-term swing trading.

Common Period (AP): The core lookback period for the ATR and Momentum calculations (Default: 14).

No Volume / RSI Mode: Switch to true to use RSI instead of MFI (ideal for crypto or brokers with missing volume data).

Arrow Offset (ATR Multiplier): Customize the visual spacing of your signal arrows.

Strict Bar-Close Alerts: Fully toggleable Push, Pop-up, Email, and Sound alerts.



