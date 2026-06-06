Trend Pro MT5

Trend Pro is a next-generation, professional-grade trend-following indicator engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a volume-weighted momentum algorithm (MFI/RSI) and dynamic volatility bands (ATR), this tool extracts the dominant market trend while filtering out the noise of choppy consolidation zones.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180045
Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with messy signals, Trend Pro was coded from the ground up for algorithmic precision, 100% non-repainting signals, and a premium visual experience. It is highly optimized for fast-paced scalping environments (such as 1M and 5M charts on XAUUSD, NQ, and JPY pairs) as well as robust swing trading on higher timeframes.
Core Advantages & Premium Features
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100% Non-Repainting Architecture: What you see is what you get. Every buy and sell signal is strictly locked to the bar close. It will never repaint, recalculate, or shift historical arrows, ensuring your visual backtesting perfectly matches live market execution.
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Premium Visual Engine (Pro UX):
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Dynamic ATR Arrow Offsets: Say goodbye to arrows overlapping with wicks. The indicator uses a proprietary ATR-based calculation to dynamically space Buy/Sell arrows perfectly above or below the price action, maintaining a clean, institutional-grade chart regardless of volatility.
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Advanced Trend Clouds: Utilizes advanced DRAW_FILLING technology to create an elegant, semi-transparent trend cloud, providing instant visual feedback on bullish or bearish market regimes without straining your eyes.
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Spam-Proof Alert System: The internal state-engine prevents alert bombardment. You will receive exactly one notification the exact moment a signal is confirmed. Supports Desktop Pop-ups, MT5 Mobile Push Notifications, Emails, and Custom Sounds.
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Volume or Price Action Modes: Toggle between Volume-weighted momentum (MFI) for deep market insight, or pure Price Action momentum (RSI) if your broker does not provide reliable tick volume.
How to Trade with Trend Pro
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Trend Confirmation: Use the Cloud color to determine the directional bias. Only take long trades when the cloud is Green (SeaGreen) and short trades when the cloud is Red (IndianRed).
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Precision Entries: Enter positions when a confirmed Buy/Sell arrow appears at the close of the candle.
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Dynamic Trailing Stop: The Trend main line serves as a highly effective dynamic support/resistance level. Use it to trail your stop losses, securing profits as the trend runs while avoiding premature stop-outs from normal market noise.
Parameter Highlights
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Multiplier (Coeff): Adjusts the sensitivity of the trend band. Lower values (e.g., 0.6 - 1.0) for aggressive scalping; higher values (e.g., 1.5 - 2.0) for longer-term swing trading.
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Common Period (AP): The core lookback period for the ATR and Momentum calculations (Default: 14).
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No Volume / RSI Mode: Switch to true to use RSI instead of MFI (ideal for crypto or brokers with missing volume data).
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Arrow Offset (ATR Multiplier): Customize the visual spacing of your signal arrows.
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Strict Bar-Close Alerts: Fully toggleable Push, Pop-up, Email, and Sound alerts.