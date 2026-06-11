How to Set Up DVN Core Gold LION for Your First Week

DVN Core Gold LION launched yesterday.

→ Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177103



For anyone who purchased — or is still considering — this post covers exactly how to configure the system for your first week of trading.

Setup decisions made in the first session have a meaningful impact on early results. This guide walks through each one.

Step 1 — Choose the Right Broker

DVN Core Gold LION is optimized for low-spread XAUUSD execution. Spread directly affects performance, especially for S4 (Trap and Fill) which operates on M5 and is more sensitive to execution conditions.

Recommended:

Exness Raw Spread or Pro account

IC Markets Raw account

What to check before starting:

Average XAUUSD spread below 15 pips

Execution type: Market execution (not instant)

Account type: Hedging — this is required, not optional. The EA will not function correctly on a netting account.

Step 2 — Choose Your Risk Setting

The EA uses percentage-based risk per trade, applied independently to each strategy.

Conservative (recommended for first week):

Risk per strategy: 0.5%

At $500 deposit, this means ~$2.50 risk per trade per active strategy

Standard:

Risk per strategy: 1.0%

Aggressive (not recommended for new accounts):

Risk per strategy: 2.0%+

Start conservative. The first week is for observing system behavior in your specific broker environment — not for maximizing position size.

Minimum deposit is $300 at 0.01 lot. Recommended starting deposit is $500–$1,000 for proper risk distribution across all five strategies.

Step 3 — Chart Setup

Attach the EA to a XAUUSD chart only

Timeframe on the chart does not matter — the EA manages H1, M30, and M5 timeframes internally

One instance of the EA is all that is needed

Do not attach the EA to multiple charts or multiple symbols.





Step 4 — Prop Firm Mode (if applicable)

If you are running a prop firm challenge, enable Prop Firm Mode before the EA places its first trade.

Configure these values to match your challenge rules:

Daily Loss Limit % — set to 80% of your challenge's daily loss rule (conservative buffer)

— set to 80% of your challenge's daily loss rule (conservative buffer) Max Drawdown % — set to 80% of your challenge's max drawdown rule

— set to 80% of your challenge's max drawdown rule News Filter — enable

— enable Date Blocks — enable

One toggle activates all protections. Verify the peak equity is displaying correctly on the dashboard before leaving the EA running unattended.

Step 5 — VPS

Run the EA on a VPS, not a local computer.

XAUUSD trades around the clock. A connection drop during an open trade creates execution risk. A VPS with a server location close to your broker's server reduces latency and prevents missed trades.

Exness and IC Markets both have server locations in New York and London. Choose a VPS provider with a node in the same region.

What to Expect in the First 50 Trades

The ML filter does not activate until 50 trades have closed.

During this warm-up period, all five strategies trade across all available time windows — without time-based filtering. This is expected behavior. Results during the warm-up will not reflect the fully filtered system.

Once the filter activates, the dashboard will show which three 4-hour windows are permitted. Trade frequency will decrease. Average quality per trade should increase.

Do not adjust settings during the warm-up period based on early results. Let the system collect its baseline data first.

What to Monitor

The on-chart dashboard shows everything you need:

Daily P&L — watch this against your loss limit each session

— watch this against your loss limit each session Drawdown % — track against your configured threshold

— track against your configured threshold ML Status — shows whether the filter is active and which windows are permitted

— shows whether the filter is active and which windows are permitted Open positions — how many trades are currently running across all strategies

If anything looks unexpected in the first week — leave a comment below or message directly. Setup issues are almost always configuration-related and are straightforward to resolve.

→ Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177103

→ Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376723

→ DVN CORE Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dvn_core

— DVN CORE