How to Set Up DVN Core Gold LION for Your First Week
Analytics & Forecasts

How to Set Up DVN Core Gold LION for Your First Week

11 June 2026, 01:40
Duy Van Nguy
Duy Van Nguy
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DVN Core Gold LION launched yesterday.

 Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177103

For anyone who purchased — or is still considering — this post covers exactly how to configure the system for your first week of trading.

Setup decisions made in the first session have a meaningful impact on early results. This guide walks through each one.

Step 1 — Choose the Right Broker

DVN Core Gold LION is optimized for low-spread XAUUSD execution. Spread directly affects performance, especially for S4 (Trap and Fill) which operates on M5 and is more sensitive to execution conditions.

Recommended:

  • Exness Raw Spread or Pro account
  • IC Markets Raw account

What to check before starting:

  • Average XAUUSD spread below 15 pips
  • Execution type: Market execution (not instant)
  • Account type: Hedging — this is required, not optional. The EA will not function correctly on a netting account.

Step 2 — Choose Your Risk Setting

The EA uses percentage-based risk per trade, applied independently to each strategy.

Conservative (recommended for first week):

  • Risk per strategy: 0.5%
  • At $500 deposit, this means ~$2.50 risk per trade per active strategy

Standard:

  • Risk per strategy: 1.0%

Aggressive (not recommended for new accounts):

  • Risk per strategy: 2.0%+

Start conservative. The first week is for observing system behavior in your specific broker environment — not for maximizing position size.

Minimum deposit is $300 at 0.01 lot. Recommended starting deposit is $500–$1,000 for proper risk distribution across all five strategies.

Step 3 — Chart Setup

  • Attach the EA to a XAUUSD chart only
  • Timeframe on the chart does not matter — the EA manages H1, M30, and M5 timeframes internally
  • One instance of the EA is all that is needed

Do not attach the EA to multiple charts or multiple symbols.


Step 4 — Prop Firm Mode (if applicable)

If you are running a prop firm challenge, enable Prop Firm Mode before the EA places its first trade.

Configure these values to match your challenge rules:

  • Daily Loss Limit % — set to 80% of your challenge's daily loss rule (conservative buffer)
  • Max Drawdown % — set to 80% of your challenge's max drawdown rule
  • News Filter — enable
  • Date Blocks — enable

One toggle activates all protections. Verify the peak equity is displaying correctly on the dashboard before leaving the EA running unattended.

Step 5 — VPS

Run the EA on a VPS, not a local computer.

XAUUSD trades around the clock. A connection drop during an open trade creates execution risk. A VPS with a server location close to your broker's server reduces latency and prevents missed trades.

Exness and IC Markets both have server locations in New York and London. Choose a VPS provider with a node in the same region.

What to Expect in the First 50 Trades

The ML filter does not activate until 50 trades have closed.

During this warm-up period, all five strategies trade across all available time windows — without time-based filtering. This is expected behavior. Results during the warm-up will not reflect the fully filtered system.

Once the filter activates, the dashboard will show which three 4-hour windows are permitted. Trade frequency will decrease. Average quality per trade should increase.

Do not adjust settings during the warm-up period based on early results. Let the system collect its baseline data first.

What to Monitor

The on-chart dashboard shows everything you need:

  • Daily P&L — watch this against your loss limit each session
  • Drawdown % — track against your configured threshold
  • ML Status — shows whether the filter is active and which windows are permitted
  • Open positions — how many trades are currently running across all strategies

If anything looks unexpected in the first week — leave a comment below or message directly. Setup issues are almost always configuration-related and are straightforward to resolve.

Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177103
Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376723
 → DVN CORE Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dvn_core

— DVN CORE