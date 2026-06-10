How 30 MetaTrader Terminals Taught Me the Difference Between a VPS and Dedicated Trading Server

A few months ago, I spoke with a trader who couldn't understand why his system kept failing.

On paper, everything looked perfect.

✅ High-spec VPS

✅ Plenty of RAM

✅ Multiple CPU cores

✅ Stable internet connection

Yet every time he pushed beyond 30 MetaTrader terminals running simultaneously, the same problems appeared:

Charts started lagging.

Trade execution became inconsistent.

MetaTrader froze randomly.

CPU spikes appeared without warning.

Some terminals became unresponsive for several seconds.

At first, he assumed the VPS provider was overselling resources.

Then he moved to another VPS provider.

The same problem happened again.

And again.

That's when he realized the issue wasn't the provider.

It was the technology itself.

Many traders believe that increasing VPS specifications will automatically solve performance problems.

Unfortunately, that's not always true.

A VPS is still a virtualized environment.

No matter how many vCPUs or how much RAM you purchase, you're ultimately sharing physical hardware with other virtual machines. The hypervisor layer introduces additional overhead, scheduling delays, and resource contention that become increasingly noticeable when running dozens of MetaTrader terminals, EAs, trade copiers, data feeds, and monitoring tools simultaneously.

For light to medium workloads, a VPS is an excellent solution.

For 30, 40, 50 or even 100 MetaTrader terminals operating at the same time?

That's an entirely different game.

The trader eventually migrated to a dedicated bare-metal server.

No virtualization.

No shared resources.

No hypervisor.

No noisy neighbors.

Just direct access to physical CPU cores, memory, storage, and network resources.

The result was immediate.

The lag disappeared.

The random freezes stopped.

CPU performance became predictable.

Platform responsiveness improved significantly.

Most importantly, he finally had confidence that his infrastructure would not become the weakest link in his trading operation.





The lesson?

When your trading business reaches a certain scale, the question is no longer:

"How much RAM does my VPS have?"

The real question becomes:

"Do I actually control the physical resources my trading operation depends on?"

For traders running large numbers of MetaTrader terminals, trade copiers, signal services, prop firm infrastructures, or algorithmic portfolios, dedicated infrastructure is often the difference between constantly troubleshooting and simply focusing on trading.

At VPSTrading.net, we built our Baremetal for Traders service specifically for this purpose:

✔ Dedicated physical resources

✔ No virtualization overhead

✔ High-frequency CPU options

✔ Optimized for MetaTrader workloads

✔ Designed for professional traders and signal providers

If you're experiencing lag, freezes, or instability while running a large number of MetaTrader terminals, it may not be a software problem at all.

It may be time to move beyond VPS technology.

Learn more:

👉 https://www.vpstrading.net/baremetal-forex-server