Chart patterns are a powerful strategy for analyzing market behavior and identifying potential trade setups. However, spotting these patterns manually can often be challenging and time-consuming. That’s exactly why this all-in-one indicator was created, to help you detect advanced chart patterns easily and accurately, so you never miss an opportunity.

AI ChartPattern Pro is an indicator built to help traders identify advanced chart patterns objectively, without bias or manipulation. Version 1.0 includes two powerful patterns: the Wolfe Wave and the Head and Shoulders.

This indicator doesn’t just show patterns, it gives actionable signals:

Entry price

Stop Loss (SL)

Take Profit 1 (TP1)

Take Profit 2 (TP2)

All of this is delivered with minimal configuration required from the user. You don’t need to wrestle with dozens of settings. It’s designed to work right out of the box so you can focus on trading.

Key Features

Automatic detection of Wolfe Wave and Head and Shoulders patterns

Clear visual display of entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 levels

Objective pattern recognition (no manual bias or manipulation)

Minimal user setup, plug and play

Early adopter pricing, the price increases as more advanced patterns are added

Wolfe Wave Pattern

The Wolfe Wave is a natural price pattern made up of five waves that reflect supply and demand dynamics in the market. It is often used to predict price reversals and project future price targets. This pattern is known for its ability to forecast where price may go with high precision, especially when the fifth wave completes. Head and Shoulders Pattern The Head and Shoulders is a classic reversal chart pattern that signals a potential change in market direction. It consists of three peaks: a central Head (the highest point), flanked by two Shoulders (lower swing highs or lows) that form around the same price level. This pattern is widely respected for its reliability in spotting trend reversals.

What’s Next? Future updates will expand the pattern library based on buyer feedback and demand. Each new advanced pattern added will make the tool more powerful, and the price will increase with new patterns added.





