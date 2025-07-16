Velora EA v1.0 – Complete Setup Guide, Strategy Walkthrough, and Set File Download

Velora EA v1.0 - Complete Setup Guide

Advanced Grid Trading System with Smart Trailing and Volatility Breakout Strategy

What is Velora EA ?

Velora is an automated Grid Trading system that:

Places multiple trades at different price levels

Automatically manages profits and losses using trailing stops

Uses volatility breakout signals to enter trades

Operates 24/7 without manual intervention

Grid Trading Concept: Instead of placing one large trade, the EA places several smaller trades at different price levels. When the market moves against you, it adds more trades to average down the cost. When the market moves in your favor, it uses trailing stops to lock in profits.

Real-Time Dashboard

Velora EA displays a comprehensive real-time dashboard on your chart showing all important trading information. Key sections include:

Account Summary : Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin Level

Trade Summary : Profit/Loss, Pips, Lots, Avg/Lot

Grid System : Active grid levels, next grid price, next lot size

Market Conditions : Spread, ATR, Volume, Market state

Signal Conditions: Buy/Sell activation and requirement status

Dashboard colors indicate:

Green: Profitable/Good conditions

Red: Loss/Bad conditions

Yellow: Warning/Moderate conditions

White: Neutral information

Blue: System information

Visual Indicators

Keltner Channel : Blue bands for volatility, with middle EMA

Fibonacci Retracement : Red/Aqua lines auto-adjust to structure

Donchian Channel : Yellow bands for breakout detection

Alert Boxes: Red rectangles highlight breakout zones (optional)

Breakout confirmation requires alignment of:

Donchian Channel breakout Keltner volatility breach ATR spike Volume increase ROC threshold passed

Chart Control Panel

Velora includes a set of trading control buttons directly on your chart. Functions include:

Trade Closures (all, buy/sell, profitable/loss)

Manual Buy/Sell market or pending orders

Stop Loss and Take Profit adjustments

Visual grouping by button color (Blue = Buy, Red = Sell, etc.)

Beginner tip: Use auto mode and avoid manual buttons unless necessary.

Basic Lot Settings

Starting lot size : Recommended 0.01 for beginners

Fixed lot increment: Defines lot growth per grid (e.g., 0.005 gradual, 0 aggressive)

Grid Trading Parameters

Initial distance (pips) : Defines spacing between grid trades. Adjust per instrument.

Distance multiplier : Increases spacing dynamically (1.5 = moderate, 2.0 = wide)

Maximum grid levels: Total trades allowed (10–40 based on account size)

Hedging Strategy

Velora can run grids in both buy and sell directions.

Enable with: Allow buy and sell grids = TRUE

Set delay: e.g. 3600 seconds = 1 hour

Define max total orders: e.g. 20–30 trades max when hedging

Use hedging only with:

Sideways market conditions

Large accounts ($2000+)

Experience in managing multi-directional exposure

Trailing Stop Management

Trailing stop distance : Manual pip-based trailing

Use ATR trailing : Enable to adapt stops dynamically

ATR multiplier: Set trailing aggressiveness (e.g., 3.0 = loose, 1.5 = tight)

Entry Signal Controls

Keltner & ROC filters : Define volatility and momentum criteria

Volume spike check : Confirms real market participation

Ranging market filter : Avoids trend conditions

ADX filter (optional): Detects trend strength

Buy/Sell trades only trigger when all logic is confirmed.

Risk Management Features

Max drawdown % : Auto-closes all trades when exceeded

Max allowed spread: Prevents entry during high-cost conditions

Quick Setup Guide

Assess account size: $500 = Conservative setup

$1000+ = Moderate or aggressive Choose profile: Conservative: 0.01 lot, wide grid, no hedging

Moderate: 0.02 lot, moderate spacing, delayed hedging

Aggressive: 0.03+ lot, tighter spacing, hedging enabled Choose instrument: Safe: EURUSD, GBPUSD

Advanced: GOLD, NASDAQ, BTC

Parameter Reference Chart

Parameter Conservative Moderate Aggressive Starting Lot 0.01 0.02 0.03–0.05 Lot Increment 0.005 0.01 0.01–0.02 Grid Levels 10–15 20–25 30–40 Trailing ATR Multiplier 3.0 2.5 2.0 ROC Threshold 0.5–0.6 0.3–0.4 0.2–0.3 Hedging No Yes (delay 1–2h) Yes (delay 30m–1h)

Set File Downloads & User Manual

You can download pre-configured set files using the following format:

Set File Naming Convention:

BrokerName_Pair_RiskLevel.set Example: PuPrime_EURUSD_Safe.set or Vantage_XAUUSD_Aggressive.set

Available for:

PuPrime: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DAX, BTC, USOIL

Vantage: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, DJ30, BTC, XAGUSD, USOIL

DarwinexZero: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, WS30, BTC, XAGUSD, XTIUSD, GBPJPY, and more



Set File Risk Levels:

Safe: Conservative risk profile

Aggressive: For experienced traders only

Manual Guide in PDF Format:

You can download the Velora User Guide.zip which contains the complete User Manual in PDF format, along with all relevant set files. This ZIP file is available as an attachment at the bottom of this blog post.

Set File Disclaimer

These set files are not guaranteed optimal settings for all users. They are provided as starting references only.

Every trader has different:

Risk preferences

Account size

Broker conditions (spread, margin, slippage)

Trading goals

BEFORE USING ANY SET FILE, YOU MUST:

Read the complete User Guide Backtest thoroughly for at least 3–6 months Demo trade 2–4 weeks to observe behavior Adjust parameters based on your conditions

Risks Include:

Grid trading may cause high drawdown during trends

Hedging increases exposure and complexity

No guarantee of profit – losses are possible

Use these set files responsibly and always prioritize risk management.

Product Link

You can purchase or download Velora EA directly from the official MQL5 Market page:

Velora EA on MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143233

Final Reminders

Always demo test before going live

Begin with conservative settings

Monitor dashboard regularly

Adapt based on volatility and market type

Use VPS for uninterrupted operation

Hedge only if you fully understand the risks

Velora EA v1.0 – Trade with precision, manage with discipline.