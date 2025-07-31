Best EA Settings to Pass Prop Firm Challenges

The wrong EA settings won’t just fail. They’ll violate the rules.

Getting funded sounds simple:

📈 Hit 8% profit

📉 Stay under 5% drawdown

📅 Do it fast, without overtrading.

But if you try to pass with your usual EA settings, you’re almost guaranteed to fail. Prop firms don’t care how much you can make — they care how stable you are under pressure.

Let’s fix that.

⚠️ Problem: Most EAs Break the Rules Without Warning

Classic EAs were never built with prop firm rules in mind.

They take trades outside trading hours

Stack positions that blow your daily limit

Use risky logic (martingale, grid) that leads to sudden spikes

Even “safe” EAs can fail if the settings aren’t adjusted for evaluation conditions.

✅ Insight: Tune Your EA for Prop Firm Survival

We’ve helped dozens of traders pass FTMO, MyForexFunds, and similar evaluations using our low-drawdown EA — but always with tailored parameters.

Here’s what actually works:

🔧 Recommended EA Settings for Prop Firms

Mode: Balanced (not aggressive)

Balanced (not aggressive) Max trades open: 1 or 2 at a time

1 or 2 at a time Max risk per trade: 0.25% – 0.4%

0.25% – 0.4% Daily drawdown cap: 2.5%

2.5% Equity protection: Enabled (EA must self-monitor)

Enabled (EA must self-monitor) Trading times: 08:00–18:00 (London/NY overlap only)

08:00–18:00 (London/NY overlap only) News filter: Enabled for high-impact events

These tweaks reduce risk of violations while still aiming for consistent profit.

🛡 Tip: Use Smart Daily Limits Inside the EA

Don’t trust yourself to stop trading manually.

Set a daily max loss and let the EA cut itself off if needed.

That’s how you stay in the game when emotions hit.

🚀DoIt Alpha Pulse AI — Early Access (Co-Creation, Real Utility)

What’s live today

Prompt-driven trading: You define the system prompt (conservative, momentum, intraday, etc.) and Alpha Pulse executes with coherent entries, SL/TP, and risk handling.

You define the system prompt (conservative, momentum, intraday, etc.) and Alpha Pulse executes with coherent entries, SL/TP, and risk handling. Multi-market ready: Works across symbols (incl. XAUUSD) by adapting prompts and your risk rules—no hard-coded quirks.

Works across symbols (incl. XAUUSD) by adapting prompts and your risk rules—no hard-coded quirks. Discipline built-in: Single-position control and sane guardrails to avoid overtrading.

Extreme value for early users: Founder pricing + prompt templates and practical guides to accelerate your setup.

Founder pricing + prompt templates and practical guides to accelerate your setup. Co-creation advantage: I can’t test every model/broker/prompt combination alone—your results help prioritize what actually works.

I can’t test every model/broker/prompt combination alone—your results help prioritize what actually works. Compounding learning: I’ll publish concise build notes and changes so you can scale only what proves an edge.

Why Early Access makes sense

👉 Join DoIt Alpha Pulse AI – Early Access

🔽 Free USDJPY portfolio module

👉 Free USDJPY portfolio module

🛠️ Tools & Resources I Personally Use and Recommend:

🔗 Trusted Brokers for EA Trading

💡 Don’t risk your EA on a random broker — these are the ones I trust with real money



🔹 IC Trading – Scalping & raw-spread enthusiasts: https://shorturl.at/SiS8B

💰 Ultra-low trading cost | 🚀 Raw spreads from 0.0 pip



🔹 Pepperstone – Also compatible with most EA strategies: https://shorturl.at/V41RY

🌍 Reliable global broker | 🛡️ Solid regulation



📈 Top Prop Firms

🔹 Axi Select (I’m using it): Axi Select



💻 Reliable EA VPS Hosting (Rated 4.9/5 on Trustpilot)

🔹 Forex VPS – Stable hosting for automated trading: https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=78368

🔒 24/7 uptime | 🖥️ Low latency | ⚙️ Easy MT4/MT5 setup



Some of the links above are affiliate links. If you use them, it helps supporting the channel at no extra cost to you. Thank you! 🙌



