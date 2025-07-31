Best EA Settings to Pass Prop Firm Challenges
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Best EA Settings to Pass Prop Firm Challenges

31 July 2025, 17:00
Diego Arribas Lopez
Diego Arribas Lopez
0
2 535

The wrong EA settings won’t just fail. They’ll violate the rules.

Getting funded sounds simple:
📈 Hit 8% profit
📉 Stay under 5% drawdown
📅 Do it fast, without overtrading.

But if you try to pass with your usual EA settings, you’re almost guaranteed to fail. Prop firms don’t care how much you can make — they care how stable you are under pressure.

Let’s fix that.

⚠️ Problem: Most EAs Break the Rules Without Warning

Classic EAs were never built with prop firm rules in mind.

  • They take trades outside trading hours
  • Stack positions that blow your daily limit
  • Use risky logic (martingale, grid) that leads to sudden spikes

Even “safe” EAs can fail if the settings aren’t adjusted for evaluation conditions.

✅ Insight: Tune Your EA for Prop Firm Survival

We’ve helped dozens of traders pass FTMO, MyForexFunds, and similar evaluations using our low-drawdown EA — but always with tailored parameters.

Here’s what actually works:

🔧 Recommended EA Settings for Prop Firms

  • Mode: Balanced (not aggressive)
  • Max trades open: 1 or 2 at a time
  • Max risk per trade: 0.25% – 0.4%
  • Daily drawdown cap: 2.5%
  • Equity protection: Enabled (EA must self-monitor)
  • Trading times: 08:00–18:00 (London/NY overlap only)
  • News filter: Enabled for high-impact events

These tweaks reduce risk of violations while still aiming for consistent profit.

🛡 Tip: Use Smart Daily Limits Inside the EA

Don’t trust yourself to stop trading manually.
Set a daily max loss and let the EA cut itself off if needed.
That’s how you stay in the game when emotions hit.

🚀DoIt Alpha Pulse AI — Early Access (Co-Creation, Real Utility)

What’s live today

  • Prompt-driven trading: You define the system prompt (conservative, momentum, intraday, etc.) and Alpha Pulse executes with coherent entries, SL/TP, and risk handling.
  • Multi-market ready: Works across symbols (incl. XAUUSD) by adapting prompts and your risk rules—no hard-coded quirks.
  • Discipline built-in: Single-position control and sane guardrails to avoid overtrading.

    Why Early Access makes sense
    • Extreme value for early users: Founder pricing + prompt templates and practical guides to accelerate your setup.
    • Co-creation advantage: I can’t test every model/broker/prompt combination alone—your results help prioritize what actually works.
    • Compounding learning: I’ll publish concise build notes and changes so you can scale only what proves an edge.

      👉 Join DoIt Alpha Pulse AI – Early Access

      🔽 Free USDJPY portfolio module

      👉 Free USDJPY portfolio module

      🛠️ Tools & Resources I Personally Use and Recommend:

      🔗 Trusted Brokers for EA Trading
      💡 Don’t risk your EA on a random broker — these are the ones I trust with real money

      🔹 IC Trading – Scalping & raw-spread enthusiasts: https://shorturl.at/SiS8B
      💰 Ultra-low trading cost | 🚀 Raw spreads from 0.0 pip

      🔹 Pepperstone – Also compatible with most EA strategies: https://shorturl.at/V41RY
      🌍 Reliable global broker | 🛡️ Solid regulation

      📈 Top Prop Firms
      🔹 Axi Select (I’m using it): Axi Select


      💻 Reliable EA VPS Hosting (Rated 4.9/5 on Trustpilot)
      🔹 Forex VPS – Stable hosting for automated trading: https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=78368
      🔒 24/7 uptime | 🖥️ Low latency | ⚙️ Easy MT4/MT5 setup

      Some of the links above are affiliate links. If you use them, it helps supporting the channel at no extra cost to you. Thank you! 🙌