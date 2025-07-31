My Trading

ONE SHOT COLLECTION [tambangEA]

31 July 2025, 15:09
Agus Santoso
Agus Santoso
0
451

ONE SHOT COLLECTION [tambangEA]

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763611

Backtest : Tick Data Suite

Date : 01 January 2020 - 31 December 2024

Delays : Random Delay

Modelling : Every tick based on real ticks


DISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.

Our software provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.

You are advised to do necessary testing before using the software on a live account.

Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Past performance of any trading system is not necessarily indicative of future results.


01. Grandmaster



Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - M15

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zxh1f3FuavE

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840



02. One Shot One Kill



Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - H1

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsCC4EWHByw

MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128965

MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128966



03. Goal



Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - H1

How it works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNivXKu2SP4

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134601

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134602



04. Midas Touch


Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - M15

How it works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YatV5pWMP-g

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135726

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135727



05. Sniper


Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - M15

How it works https://youtu.be/BDEQ0cCSImE

MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133051

MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133052



06. Sharpshooter


Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - H1

How it works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FX7kqsrYTxg

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133054

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133055



07. Marksman


Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - M15

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cK3e0d7C8lU

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138644

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138645



08. Prop Fighter


Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - H1

How it works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXFFWc-E648

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142713

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142714



09. Double Decker


Pair & TimeFrame : GBPUSD - M5

How it works https://youtu.be/M45l5LcLLwY

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534



10. Ninja


Pair & TimeFrame : USDJPY - H1

How it works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dUwZcAAuFE

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135456

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135457



11. Ronin


Pair & TimeFrame : USDJPY - H1

How it works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpm6nijgDSw

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139325

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139326



12. Shogun


Pair & TimeFrame : USDJPY - H1

How it works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTFJtyFIDjI

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139323

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139324



13. Wall Street Nasdaq


Pair & TimeFrame : US100 - M15

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngTZ3vEMNyo

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133949

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133950




14. Wall Street Hunter


Pair & TimeFrame : US30 - H1

How it works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tF1MUFtHH38

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134106

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134107




15. Vanguard


Pair & TimeFrame : US500 - M15

How it works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTCnQFmmftk




16. Satoshi Scalper


Pair & TimeFrame : BTCUSD - M5

How it works https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfaIb8vQhPM






Thank you

Regards



##oneshot #expertadvisor #tambangEA