ONE SHOT COLLECTION [tambangEA]

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763611

Backtest : Tick Data Suite

Date : 01 January 2020 - 31 December 2024

Delays : Random Delay

Modelling : Every tick based on real ticks





DISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.

Our software provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.

You are advised to do necessary testing before using the software on a live account.

Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Past performance of any trading system is not necessarily indicative of future results.





01. Grandmaster











Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - M15

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zxh1f3FuavE

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840









02. One Shot One Kill











Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - H1

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsCC4EWHByw

MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128965

MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128966









03. Goal











Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - H1

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNivXKu2SP4

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134601

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134602









04. Midas Touch





Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - M15

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YatV5pWMP-g

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135726

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135727









05. Sniper





Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - M15

How it works : https://youtu.be/BDEQ0cCSImE

MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133051

MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133052









06. Sharpshooter





Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - H1

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FX7kqsrYTxg

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133054

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133055









07. Marksman





Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - M15

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cK3e0d7C8lU

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138644

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138645









08. Prop Fighter





Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - H1

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXFFWc-E648

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142713

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142714









09. Double Decker





Pair & TimeFrame : GBPUSD - M5

How it works : https://youtu.be/M45l5LcLLwY

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT4 Version :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 MT5 Version :









10. Ninja





Pair & TimeFrame : USDJPY - H1

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dUwZcAAuFE

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135456

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135457









11. Ronin





Pair & TimeFrame : USDJPY - H1

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpm6nijgDSw

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139325

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139326









12. Shogun





Pair & TimeFrame : USDJPY - H1

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTFJtyFIDjI

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139323

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139324









13. Wall Street Nasdaq





Pair & TimeFrame : US100 - M15

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngTZ3vEMNyo

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133949

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133950













14. Wall Street Hunter





Pair & TimeFrame : US30 - H1

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tF1MUFtHH38

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134106

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134107













15. Vanguard





Pair & TimeFrame : US500 - M15

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTCnQFmmftk

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145979 MT4 Version :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145978 MT5 Version :













16. Satoshi Scalper





Pair & TimeFrame : BTCUSD - M5

How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfaIb8vQhPM

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 MT4 Version :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 MT5 Version :





















Thank you

Regards







