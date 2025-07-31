ONE SHOT COLLECTION [tambangEA]
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763611
Backtest : Tick Data Suite
Date : 01 January 2020 - 31 December 2024
Delays : Random Delay
Modelling : Every tick based on real ticks
DISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
You are advised to do necessary testing before using the software on a live account.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Past performance of any trading system is not necessarily indicative of future results.
01. Grandmaster
Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - M15
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zxh1f3FuavE
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840
02. One Shot One Kill
Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - H1
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsCC4EWHByw
MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128965
MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128966
03. Goal
Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - H1
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNivXKu2SP4
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134601
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134602
04. Midas Touch
Pair & TimeFrame : XAUUSD - M15
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YatV5pWMP-g
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135726
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135727
05. Sniper
Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - M15
How it works : https://youtu.be/BDEQ0cCSImE
MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133051
MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133052
06. Sharpshooter
Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - H1
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FX7kqsrYTxg
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133054
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133055
07. Marksman
Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - M15
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cK3e0d7C8lU
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138644
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138645
08. Prop Fighter
Pair & TimeFrame : EURUSD - H1
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXFFWc-E648
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142713
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142714
09. Double Decker
Pair & TimeFrame : GBPUSD - M5
How it works : https://youtu.be/M45l5LcLLwY
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535
10. Ninja
Pair & TimeFrame : USDJPY - H1
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dUwZcAAuFE
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135456
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135457
11. Ronin
Pair & TimeFrame : USDJPY - H1
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpm6nijgDSw
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139325
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139326
12. Shogun
Pair & TimeFrame : USDJPY - H1
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTFJtyFIDjI
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139323
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139324
13. Wall Street Nasdaq
Pair & TimeFrame : US100 - M15
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngTZ3vEMNyo
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133949
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133950
14. Wall Street Hunter
Pair & TimeFrame : US30 - H1
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tF1MUFtHH38
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134106
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134107
15. Vanguard
Pair & TimeFrame : US500 - M15
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTCnQFmmftk
16. Satoshi Scalper
Pair & TimeFrame : BTCUSD - M5
How it works : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfaIb8vQhPM
Thank you
Regards