DIRECTOR TAKES $55 MILLION DOLLARS FROM NETFLIX, DOES NOT DELIVER THE SERIES AND SPENDS IT ALL ON STOCKS AND CRYPTOCURRE

“Thank you and may God bless cryptocurrencies,” said the director to Kraken support.

READ TOO





If you were looking for a good science fiction series on Netflix, but couldn't find it, it could be your fault. Carl Rinsch . Known for directing the film 47 Ronins , starring Keanu Reeves, Rinsch raised US$55 million (R$270 million) from Netflix to produce a series, but never delivered it.







Although cancellations are common in this industry, including films and series already considered ready, Carl Rinsch's case borders on the absurd. In addition to claiming that he could predict lightning strikes and volcanic eruptions, there are also reports that the director mistreated his team by shouting and swearing while recording his series in Brazil. Regarding money, Rinsch burned a lot of the stock market while betting on the fall of the S&P500, an index that brings together the 500 largest companies in the USA, and the rise of Gilead Sciences, which at the time was testing medicines. However, like a movie script, the director managed to recover the lost amount by investing in cryptocurrencies. After purchasing $4 million worth of Dogecoin (DOGE), Rinsch profited $23 million in just a few months during the 2021 bull run.





This US$27 million (US$132 million) could have been used to end its series, but it had another destination. With the profits, the director bought six luxury cars, a R$1.9 million watch, as well as cutting-edge furniture and designer clothes.











