Invitation

I invite you to check out my new low drawdown scalping EA:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108413

Key Features:





Exclusive Gold Trading: Expertly designed for XAUUSD, this EA thrives on the M1 timeframe, harnessing the volatility of gold markets.

AI-Enhanced Indicator Strategy: Trades are executed based on a smart combination of AI-determined indicators, with the renowned Supertrend indicator by Olivier Seban serving as an essential filter.

Advanced Risk Management: Incorporates a stop loss set as a multiplier of ATR and a tight trailing stop loss, ensuring robust risk control.

Single Trade Focus: One trade at a time approach eliminates the risk of significant equity drawdowns. No martingale, no grid strategies.

High-Frequency Trading: Averages 100 trades per day, with each trade typically lasting about 1 minute, capturing quick market movements.

Optimal Trading Hours: Primarily trades during the New York session, targeting times of high market volatility.

News-Proof Strategy: No need to deactivate during high-impact news events, designed to perform in various market conditions.

Optimized Settings: The default settings are highly optimized based on extensive one-year backtesting. Any necessary updates will be published in the Comment section.

Proven Performance: In the past year, achieved a staggering profit of $380,000,000 from a $1,000 initial deposit. Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Ideal for Prop Firms: Recommended risk setting at no more than 0.5%, making it suitable for professional trading environments.

Technology-Ready: For optimal performance, use a VPS with low latency.

Cross-Platform Functionality: Run on MT5 (recommended: Roboforex ECN) and copy trades to MT4 using a fast Trade Copier like FX Blue.

Minimum Deposit: $1,000 recommended for best performance.

Introductory Pricing: Currently available at a lower price. Expected to increase up to $999 or more. Secure your copy today!