EURAUD 08 AUG 2023 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO PIVOTS, ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO TREND INDICATOR
Analytics & Forecasts

EURAUD 08 AUG 2023 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO PIVOTS, ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO TREND INDICATOR

8 August 2023, 14:17
Italo Santana Gomes
Italo Santana Gomes
0
517

Hello Traders, we had a trade on EURAUD on H1 time-frame that today 08 August 23 the market already moved +5200 Points!

In this trade we looked first at green candles from Italo Trend showing that the market is going to trend. The last confirmation of the trend trade were the neon green line of Italo Volume Indicator above the 1.5 horizontal one and the green histogram that shows candle volume.


Take a look at the movement:

italo trend indicator


So, we had 2 amazing confirmations to trade a trend movement, all of them showing a huge probability of a large movement.

I entered the market with a buy order, with the stop loss bellow the last low and a take profit using the Italo Pivots red line, a resistance line.


This system above uses 3 Indicators: Italo Pivots, Italo Trend and Italo Volume, the 3 Indicators trading together you will have an amazing combo to take huge reversals and continuations/trend trades.


Take Your Trading To The Next Level, have an edge over the market with these indicators and trade with peace of mind.

All indicators does not repaint and has no Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Indicators on the Market!


trend indicator

Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!


      TK45                       fr56

 Italo Pivots Indicator (MT4)                           Italo Pivots Indicator (MT5)


best trend indicator


     TK45                      fr56

 Italo Trend Indicator (MT4)                           Italo Trend Indicator (MT5)


best trend indicator


     TK45                      fr56

 Italo Volume Indicator (MT4)                           Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)


best trend indicator


 For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr




#trend indicator, Best forex indicator, best volume indicator, italo volume, best pivot point indicat