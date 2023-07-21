My Setups For Today Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (20/7/2023)

Hello traders,





Today i spotted two trading setups.Both of them were on GOLD.

My first setup was a Supply Zone that was formed on GOLD M30. It was a Supply Zone thaT was formed in compliance with Bearish Trendline,

The Zone was a bit wide for that reason my first TP target was a bit lower than 1:1 risk reward ratio.

The second TP target was a bit lower, it was at 1:1 risk reward ratio.

After i placed the sell market orders, price dropped heavily and both Take Profit targets were reached.

Below you can see before and after photos my position on GOLD M30













When price dropped on GOLD, it touched a Demand Zone that was formed inside larger Demand Zone on the same timeframe.

This Demand Zone was narrow and well-formed. That gave me the opportunity to place my TP target a bit higher than 1:1 risk reward ratio.

After i placed a buy market order price rallied higher and the TP was reached quickly.

Below you can see before and after photos of my position on GOLD M15.













If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level

i am offering "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.







email : high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252



