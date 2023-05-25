NZDUSD 25 MAY 2023 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO PIVOTS, ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO TREND INDICATOR

Hello Traders, we had a trade on NZDUSD on H1 time-frame that today 25 May 23 the market already moved +1800 Points!

In this trade we looked first at the Italo Pivots red resistance line, the market touches it and reject it, in this rejection I got grey candles from Italo Trend, grey candles from Italo Trend means there is no trend ahead. The last confirmation of the reversal were the neon line of Italo Volume Indicator that is bellow the 1.5 horizontal grey line, this means that there is not trend ahead.





Take a look at the movement:





So, I had 3 amazing confirmations to trade a reversal of price, all of them showing that there is no trend ahead, since there is no trend ahead our probabilities increase a lot to take a reversal trade.

I entered the market with a sell order, with the stop loss above the last high and take profit using the Italo Pivots green line, that is a support line.





This system above uses 3 Indicators: Italo Pivots, Italo Trend and Italo Volume, the 3 Indicators trading together you will have an amazing combo to take huge reversals and continuations/trend trades.





Take Your Trading To The Next Level, have an edge over the market with these indicators and trade with peace of mind.



All indicators does not repaint and has no Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Indicators on the Market!





Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!





Italo Pivots Indicator (MT4) Italo Pivots Indicator (MT5)









Italo Trend Indicator (MT4) Italo Trend Indicator (MT5)













Italo Volume Indicator (MT4) Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)













For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr











