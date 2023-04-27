My Setups For Today Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (27/4/2023)

Hello traders,





Today i spotted two high probability setups. My first setup was a Demand Zone that was formed on

GOLD M30. It was a narrow and well formed demand zone. Also i liked the formation of the zone, the wick on the

green candle it was an indication that there are a lot of buyers at that level so i deciced to place a long market order.

After i placed my first order price went lower into the demand zone and i decided to place a second buy market order at a better price,

Finally price rallied and both of my take profit targets were reached. Below you can see before and after photos my two positions on GOLD M30









Also scanning the markets manually i spotted a very nice setup on AUDJPY M30. Price was deep inside a demand zone, also i had

the confirmation of the Bullish Trendline and H4 higher timeframe Demand Zone, so i decided to place a long market order. I kept my take profit level tight cause

i already had a winning trade on GOLD and i did not want to loose money in case price turns against me.

Finally take profit target was reached. Below you can see before and after photos of my position on AUDJPY M30













Today was a great trading day. I opened my charts , i spotted quickly two setups, i placed my positions and then i took my profits.

On the photo below i show you my daily results. I hope all of you had an amazing trading day.















If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level

i am offering "Mentorship Program" FOR FREE. Please send me an email in case you are interested.







email : high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com





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