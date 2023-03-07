Live Forex Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (7/3/2023)

Hello traders,





One more day that markets were not moving much.I managed to spot 3 quality setups. A short setup on EURJPY H4, a long setup on GBPJPY M15,

and a long setpup on US30 H1.



I closed the short setup on EURJPY with a small profit and the other two i closed them in total profit. Price dropped and then started to go higher on EURJPY and

i decided to close it with smaller profit in case price turns against me. I always prefer to take a smaller profit than to have a loosing trade.





My risk reward for the long setup on GBPJPY was more than 1:1 because i managed to catch the trade deeper inside the Demand Zone.





The long setup on US30 was the trade that i enjoyed the most today. I was very confident that price is going to touch my Take Profit target.







On the following Live Session Video you can see all the setups that i spotted today and how i managed them.













My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252



