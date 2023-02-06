Trading Heiken Ashi automatically

Metatrader Heiken Ashi expert advisor can trade with the trend and enter/exit trades based on the Heiken Ashi indicator, also trail the price of the winning trades by pips, percentage, ATR, MA, PSAR, Heiken Ashi, chandelier.





Heiken Ashi main functions

Detect the trend using the RobotFX Heiken Ashi indicator on multi-timeframe (trend detector can be disabled)

Follow the Heiken Ashi trading strategy and Open/Close trades based on the Heiken Ashi indicator color change

Trail the winning trades using various methods, such as the Heiken Ashi candles, moving average indicator, PSAR, ATR, fractals indicators

Manage opened trades by placing StopLoss, TakeProfit, TrailingStop, BreakEven etc

This RobotFX Heiken Ashi strategy is an all-in-one Heiken Ashi trading solution for traders trading with the trend, so we can safely say that this Heiken Ashi strategy is a trend trading strategy. The EA can detect the trend - if the trader chooses so - and trade accordingly, meaning that the Heiken AShi EA will only buy if there is an uptrend and sell in downtrend. The trend itself is decided by the Heiken Ashi indicator color on the higher or current timeframe. It should be noted however that the trend detector can also be disabled and that the Heiken Ashi EA can be allowed to trade by simply following the Heiken Ashi signals on the current timeframe. However, not following the trend might not be the best Heiken Ashi trading strategy.



