Forex Pulse Detector MT4 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94567 Forex Pulse Detector MT5 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94568

If you wish to learn more trading strategies for manual or automated trading subscribe to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/automated-forex-tools

How to Trade Manually with Forex Pulse Detector

Forex Pulse Detector is primarily a fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed to analyze the market and execute trades without human intervention. However, thanks to its hybrid trading functionality, it also allows traders to take manual control when desired. This unique feature makes Forex Pulse Detector not only a powerful automated solution but also a flexible tool for traders who want to combine automated precision with their own market insights.

The best part? Even when you open trades manually, the EA automatically manages them for you using the same proven trade management and exit logic it applies to its own trades. This removes the stress and time-consuming process of trade monitoring, giving you the advantage of manual decision-making with automated execution.

Opening Manual Trades with Forex Pulse Detector

Once installed and attached to a chart, Forex Pulse Detector displays two buttons directly on the trading panel: BUY and SELL.





Clicking BUY opens a long position.

opens a long position. Clicking SELL opens a short position.

opens a short position. Both buttons can be used independently or at the same time, depending on your strategy.

When you open a manual trade, the EA automatically applies the risk parameters from your settings and manages the trade with the same exit logic used for automated positions.

Video which shows how you can use Forex Pulse Detector for manual trading







When to Use the Manual Trade Buttons

The manual trade buttons can be used whenever you identify a trading opportunity that you want to take advantage of. For example:

If price makes a sharp upward move and you believe the trend is about to reverse, you can open a SELL position.

position. If price drops quickly and you expect a rebound, you can open a BUY position.

To improve decision-making, you can also combine Forex Pulse Detector with additional technical indicators. One effective option is the Heiken Ashi indicator, which comes standard in every MT4 terminal.

Using Heiken Ashi for Manual Trading

The Heiken Ashi indicator can help identify trend reversals and improve timing when using the BUY and SELL buttons.

1. Best time to click BUY

When several bars are red (indicating downward movement) and the current bar turns white, click BUY to open a long position.





2. Best time to click SELL

When several bars are white (indicating upward movement) and the current bar turns red, click SELL to open a short position.





We recommend testing this strategy on a demo account before applying it with real funds.

Supported Currency Pairs

Forex Pulse Detector officially supports GBPUSD, EURUSD and EURGBP. However, you can also use it on other currency pairs in manual mode. This gives you the flexibility to trade any pair you like while still benefiting from the EA’s automated management features.

Final Thoughts

Forex Pulse Detector is more than just an automated trading system — it’s a complete hybrid solution. It gives you the choice to let the robot handle everything, or step in with manual trades whenever you see an opportunity. And no matter how you trade, the EA takes care of managing your positions, helping you save time and reduce stress while maximizing potential profits.

If you have questions or need further clarification, please feel free to contact us.





If you wish to learn more trading strategies for manual or automated trading subscribe to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/automated-forex-tools