👉 NEW UPDATE: Ranging Market Detector has Directional Arrows
Analytics & Forecasts

👉 NEW UPDATE: Ranging Market Detector has Directional Arrows

10 June 2021, 10:23
Innovicient Limited
ALFRED MURIITHI
0
291

👉 AS PER REQUESTS, THERE ARE NOW POINTS indicators(Red / Green) TO SHOW THE DIRECTION OF THE TREND ON THE OSCILLATOR

👉 Access the indicator from:: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66062


First, you should  DISABLE the histograms to access this feature (Disable Histograms=true).

The indicator then displays only the Short-term/Fast Signal lines, the Multi-timeframe Long-term Signal lines, and levels -20, 0, and 10. Also, it DRAWS the directional ARROWS.


👉 BUY: After both signal lines cross ABOVE-20 AND Re-enter buys when the LightGreen signal line is above -20 and short-term/blue signal line  moves below 10 and then back above 10 OR moves below -20 and then pierces above -20.


👉 SELL: After both signal lines cross BELOW -20 AND Re-enter shorts when the LightGreen signal line is below -20 and short-term/blue signal line  moves above 10 and then back below 10 OR moves above-20 and then back below -20.

#trend following, Ranging Market Detector, Oversold Overbought MT4 Indicator