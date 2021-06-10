👉 NEW UPDATE: Ranging Market Detector has Directional Arrows

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👉 AS PER REQUESTS, THERE ARE NOW POINTS indicators(Red / Green) TO SHOW THE DIRECTION OF THE TREND ON THE OSCILLATOR
👉 Access the indicator from:: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66062
First, you should DISABLE the histograms to access this feature (Disable Histograms=true).
The indicator then displays only the Short-term/Fast Signal lines, the Multi-timeframe Long-term Signal lines, and levels -20, 0, and 10. Also, it DRAWS the directional ARROWS.
👉 BUY: After both signal lines cross ABOVE-20 AND Re-enter buys when the LightGreen signal line is above -20 and short-term/blue signal line moves below 10 and then back above 10 OR moves below -20 and then pierces above -20.
👉 SELL: After both signal lines cross BELOW -20 AND Re-enter shorts when the LightGreen signal line is below -20 and short-term/blue signal line moves above 10 and then back below 10 OR moves above-20 and then back below -20.