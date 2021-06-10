👉 NEW UPDATE: Ranging Market Detector has Directional Arrows

THERE ARE NOW POINTS indicators(Red / Green) TO SHOW THE DIRECTION OF THE TREND ON THE OSCILLATOR

First, you should DISABLE the histograms to access this feature (Disable Histograms=true).

The indicator then displays only the Short-term/Fast Signal lines, the Multi-timeframe Long-term Signal lines, and levels -20, 0, and 10. Also, it DRAWS the directional ARROWS.



👉 BUY: After both signal lines cross ABOVE-20 AND Re-enter buys when the LightGreen signal line is above -20 and short-term/blue signal line moves below 10 and then back above 10 OR moves below -20 and then pierces above -20.