GS smart VS Idea Pro gold: 2 round

Current Live signal GS smart: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/865052

On November 11-12, you can see the work of the Hedge algorithm, which protected the deposit from drawdown and, possibly, from StopOut.



Previous the loss of deposits by advisors showed the following:



Idea Pro gold Expert Advisor can work with an initial deposit of 1000usd, when choosing the direction of trade SELL or BUY (only one). If you manage to get into the trend, there will be profit, if not - the loss of the deposit. For a flat market, the EA can be profitable for a long time.



The GS smart Expert Advisor tries to adapt to the market, determines the direction of the trend itself and has shown great profitability relative to Idea Pro Gold, while Idea Pro Gold traded in two SELL + BUY directions at once.



Currently, in GS smart version 2.5, the Hedge algorithm has been redesigned and a news filter has been added to protect the deposit.



Further, the signal will be published only for GS smart, since Idea Pro gold is not suitable for independent work and requires the participation of a trader to set the direction of trade.



I set the task of creating an advisor suitable for trading himself with an initial deposit of 500usd and a lot of 0.01.

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