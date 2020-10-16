Grid EA: GS smart VS Idea Pro gold

25.10.2020



The work of GS smart and Idea Pro gold advisors on real accounts is currently shown by signals:



GS smart: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/855841



Idea Pro gold: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/855840

The signals started on the same accounts and deposits.



24.10.2020 After the loss of deposits with both signals, we will draw conclusions:



Both Expert Advisors showed good growth rates of the deposit on the flat market. The Idea Pro gold Expert Advisor does not have protection against deposit drawdown and only increases the volume of the next lot, which will inevitably lead to a loss of the deposit in case of a significant trend. Roughly a 500usd deposit will withstand a drawdown of 1500 points, 1000usd - 2000 points, etc.

GS smart has a built-in hedging algorithm, and the more significant the market movement, the more chances to keep the deposit.

Based on the results obtained, the algorithm for determining the trend and hedging of the GS smart v2.2 advisor has been significantly revised and a signal of its work will be published in the near future.

The work of GS smart and Idea Pro gold advisors on real accounts until 24.10.2020 shows signals:



GS smart: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/841491



Idea Pro gold: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/814386



Expert Advisors based on the grid algorithm and Martingale are attractive for their profitability and active trading.



Idea Pro gold is developed according to the "classic" grid algorithm: a series of orders is opened at the Stochastic signal and then, in case of loss, orders are opened at a fixed distance specified by the parameter.



GS smart works according to the "improved" grid algorithm: a series of orders is opened according to Stochastic or Stochastic MACD signals, and then, in case of loss, orders are opened according to the criterion: the distance is not less than the specified parameter and the market context does not contradict the opening of an order in this direction.



Both Expert Advisors use the DD Reduction Algoritm.



Idea Pro gold closes a series of orders when the fixed profit value is exceeded, set by the parameter.



GS smart closes a series of orders upon exceeding the minimum profit value set by the parameter and taking into account the market movement to close orders with the maximum possible profit.



The problem of grid advisors with martingale is the possible loss of the deposit in a Stop Out situation in the event of a critical drawdown.



Idea Pro gold solves it as follows:



Recommended deposit from 1000 usd It is recommended to switch the EA settings manually to avoid trading against the trend (only SELL, only BUY), focusing on the indicator sold separately Uses DD Reduction Algoritm Hedge mode is indicated, but it is not yet clear how it works

GS smart solves it as follows:



Recommended deposit from 500 usd The Expert Advisor switches the trading direction settings automatically by itself in accordance with the signal of the built-in trend indicator (only SELL, only BUY, SELL + BUY) Uses DD Reduction Algoritm Using the market context when opening a series of orders reduces DD

Uses the Hedge mode, which opens an order that blocks the growth of loss and closes all orders at breakeven

Of course, all measures against the loss of a deposit by both EAs do not guarantee its safety, which can be seen in the Idea Pro gold signal, which lost 94% of the deposit percent (430usd) in the week from 2020.09.21 to 2020.09.23. The GS smart signal was not active at this time.



When choosing an Expert Advisor with a grid algorithm, it is important to assess its resistance to drawdown and profitability in order to ideally manage to withdraw profit and trade on the deposit that the Expert Advisor has earned.

In order to keep abreast of news that can dramatically change the trend of a currency pair, I use the GS news advisor