ADVISOR REPORT FX SCIENTIFIC SCALPER

FX Scientific Scalper

Brief information about the adviser, other information in the market

The FX Scientific Scalper is a fully aitomated trading system for efficient scalping trading in the Forex market. The Expert Advisor uses a number of mathematical calculations for position opening.

Does not use martingale.

use martingale. Does not use aggressive trading.

use aggressive trading. Does not accumulate drawdown.

The Expert Advisor trades smoothly and gradually increases its capacity. Its priority is saving the deposit. This significantly increases the chances of successful trading and minimizes risk.

The robot can calculate the optimal lot for the current balance, as well as automatically adjusts operation and permissible risks.

More than 7 years of successful Expert Advisor testing with different periods, currency pairs and conditions prove its excellent adaptation to any changes in the market (trend or flat).

Several presets are available for the EA. The default settings also work good, so there is no need to change them (however you can do it if you need). The EA is easy to use, and you do not need deep knowledge of forex trading to use it. The EA trades well in different market conditions. With all its advanced features and low risk, it can work all the time. Presets are available in the Comments tab.













Recommendations

If you do cannot keep your PC on for 24 hours 5 days a week, you should use the built-in VPS service, because for proper operation, the EA must work without stopping; It is highly recommended to use the set of settings available in the "Comments" tab; For a better performance, I recommend enabling Use Many Management; Do not set Risk Percent more than 5%, it can e risky for your account.

Have a happy trading.