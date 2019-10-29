All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts MT5 Platform 29 October 2019, 22:16 Virgilio Dinis 0 325 Made your trading with very low spreads. #MT5 Source To add comments, please log in or register The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 21 0 1 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 22 0 1 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 38 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 42 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 38 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 37 0 1 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 34 0 1 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 35 0 1 How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 39 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 60 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 24 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 27 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 40 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 46 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 6 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 24 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 19 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 18 0 231 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 43 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 64 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB