The Identify Trend indicator, using fairly simple but robust filtering methods (based on the moving median), allows determined (1) the beginning of a true trend movement very precisely and, most importantly, with a small delay, and (2) identifying the flat. Such an indicator can be used for trading scalper strategies as well as using long-term trading strategies.

The trend is best identified when the averaging period is 3 bars, the flat - with a period of 13 bars. Indicator readings are visual, extremely simple and do not require comments. The blue line of the indicator marks an uptrend, the golden line is flat, and the red line is the downward trend. Accordingly, entry points for Buy, when the red or gold line is replaced by blue, and for Sell - on the contrary, when the blue line or gold line is replaced by red.

The indicator has all kinds of alerts. The alert is activated when the indicator indications (for the trend direction) coincide on the last two bars.

Indicator settings.

Price type - applied price. Values : Close price, Open price, High price, Low price, Median price ( (high + low)/2 - default ), Typical price ( (high + low + close)/3 ), Weighted price ( (high + low + 2*close)/4 ).

The averaging period - averaging period. Values : a ny integer (3 default).

The Signal method - Type of trading signal alert. Values: No, Send alert, Print (in expert), Comment (in chart), Sound + Print, Sound + Comment, Sound , Push + Comment, Push, Mail + Comment, Mail.





Screenshots.