Blog Level:intermediate

Carry Trade Explained: Profiting From Interest Rate Differentials



What "Carrying" a Currency Actually Means

Every currency in the world has an interest rate attached to it — set by its central bank. When you hold a currency, you theoretically earn that rate. When you borrow a currency, you pay it.

In spot FX, you never physically exchange the underlying cash, but your broker settles the interest differential at the end of each trading day through a mechanism called the overnight swap (also called rollover). If you are long a high-yielding currency against a low-yielding one, that swap lands in your account as a credit. If you are on the wrong side, it is a debit.

The carry trade is simply the systematic act of being long the credit and short the debit — every single day.

A Concrete Example: AUD/JPY

This is the classic carry pair. Let's use simplified but realistic numbers.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate: 4.10%

4.10% Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate: 0.10%

0.10% Interest rate differential: 4.00% per year

If you buy 1 standard lot (100,000 AUD) of AUD/JPY, you are effectively lending AUD at 4.10% and borrowing JPY at 0.10%.

Daily swap credit ≈ (100,000 × 4.00%) ÷ 365 = ~$10.96/day

Over 30 days, that is roughly $329 in swap income — before any price movement on the pair whatsoever. That income is real, it compounds, and it arrives whether the market is trending or chopping sideways.

Now flip it. If you are short AUD/JPY, you pay that $10.96 every single day. That is the debit carry — your position is fighting the rate differential from the moment you open it.

How Swaps Are Quoted and Where to Find Them

Your broker displays swap rates in either:

Pips per lot (e.g., +0.87 pips long / -1.14 pips short) Currency amount per lot (e.g., +$8.70 / -$11.40)

Always check both sides. Brokers routinely charge a spread on top of the interbank swap rate — your actual credit will be slightly less than the raw differential, and your debit slightly more. This is normal; it is part of their fee structure. If a broker offers a carry credit that is suspiciously close to zero on a high-differential pair, or actually negative, shop around.

> Wednesday triple swap: Because the FX market does not settle on weekends, brokers apply three days' worth of swap on Wednesday night's rollover (covering Saturday and Sunday). Long carry traders love Wednesdays. Short carry traders dread them.

Finding High-Differential Pairs

You are hunting for pairs where the two central banks are pulling in opposite directions. As of mid-2026, some structurally interesting differentials include:

USD/JPY — The BOJ has been glacially slow to raise rates; the Fed has held rates elevated.

— The BOJ has been glacially slow to raise rates; the Fed has held rates elevated. MXN/JPY or BRL/JPY — Emerging market currencies against the yen carry a massive differential, but with significantly higher volatility.

— Emerging market currencies against the yen carry a massive differential, but with significantly higher volatility. AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY — The "Pac Rim carry" pairs, historically popular with institutional traders.

The rule of thumb: higher differential = higher carry income = higher risk of sharp reversal. Emerging market pairs pay more but can gap 3–5% overnight on a political shock.

The Real Risk: Carry Unwind

Here is the mechanism that burns traders who treat carry as a free lunch.

When global risk sentiment sours — think a financial crisis, a surprise central bank pivot, or a geopolitical shock — investors rush out of high-yielding, risk-sensitive currencies and into safe havens like the JPY and CHF. This causes the very pair you are long to fall, sometimes violently.

Example: You are long AUD/JPY at 98.00, collecting $11/day. Risk-off hits. AUD/JPY drops from 98.00 to 94.50 in 48 hours — a 350-pip move.

Swap collected over 60 days: ~$660

~$660 Mark-to-market loss on price: 350 pips × $9.18/pip (approx. for that lot size) = ~$3,213

You gave back nearly five months of carry in two days. This is not a hypothetical — it is what happened to retail carry traders in 2008, in 2020, and in August 2024 when the BOJ surprised markets with a rate hike.

The carry trade is not a free income stream. It is compensation for bearing tail risk.

Sizing and Risk Management for Carry Trades

Because the income accrues slowly and losses can be sudden, carry trades demand conservative sizing.

The 1% Rule Applied to Carry

Define your maximum drawdown tolerance on the price move, not the swap. If AUD/JPY has an average true range (ATR) of 90 pips/day and you want no more than 1% of a $10,000 account at risk:

1% of $10,000 = $100 risk budget

90 pips × your stop (say 2× ATR = 180 pips)

$100 ÷ 180 pips = $0.56/pip → approximately a 0.056 lot size

At that size, your daily swap on AUD/JPY would be roughly $0.62. Modest — but the position also cannot blow up your account.

Diversify Across Uncorrelated Carry Pairs

Running three to four carry pairs that are not all "short JPY" reduces the risk that a single central bank event wipes all positions simultaneously. Consider mixing:

A G10 carry pair (AUD/JPY, NZD/USD)

A commodity-currency pair (USD/CAD with a favourable differential)

A reduced position in a higher-yielding EM pair

Use Trailing Stops, Not Static Ones

Because you want to stay in the trade for the swap income, a hard stop at 2× ATR often gets triggered on noise. A trailing stop that moves up as price moves in your favour lets you protect accumulated gains without closing prematurely.

Carry vs. Price Trend: Which Wins?

When price moves in your favour and you collect carry, it is the best trade in FX. When price moves against you, the swap cushions the loss but rarely reverses it. Never hold a losing carry trade purely because "the swap will cover it eventually" — that is a slow bleed strategy.

The sweet spot is entering carry trades when:

The interest rate differential is widening (central bank divergence is in your favour and accelerating). Price trend aligns — the high-yielding currency is in a medium-term uptrend on the daily chart. Volatility is low — carry trades perform best in calm, risk-on environments. Check the VIX or the implied volatility of JPY crosses as a proxy.

Key Takeaways

Carry = daily swap income earned by being long a high-yield currency vs. a low-yield currency. The differential is credited (or debited) at the daily rollover.

earned by being long a high-yield currency vs. a low-yield currency. The differential is credited (or debited) at the daily rollover. The raw annual gain from carry on a standard lot of AUD/JPY at a 4% differential is roughly $4,000/year — but price moves can dwarf that figure in either direction.

— but price moves can dwarf that figure in either direction. Wednesday triple swap means three days of carry credit (or debit) lands in one night — factor this into weekly P&L expectations.

means three days of carry credit (or debit) lands in one night — factor this into weekly P&L expectations. Carry income is compensation for tail risk , not a risk-free yield. Understand what you are being paid to bear.

, not a risk-free yield. Understand what you are being paid to bear. Size carry positions conservatively — the income accrues in basis points, but losses can arrive in full percentage points.

Best conditions: widening rate differential + aligned price trend + low implied volatility + risk-on macro environment.

Diversify across uncorrelated pairs to avoid a single central bank event nuking the whole book.

Common Mistakes

Ignoring broker swap spreads. Always verify the actual swap rate credited, not the theoretical interbank differential. Fix: check the swap table on your broker's platform before entering, not after.

Always verify the actual swap rate credited, not the theoretical interbank differential. Fix: check the swap table on your broker's platform before entering, not after. Overleveraging because "the swap pays for drawdowns." It doesn't — at 50:1 leverage, a 2% adverse move destroys months of carry. Fix: treat position sizing exactly as you would any directional trade; the swap is a bonus, not a buffer.

It doesn't — at 50:1 leverage, a 2% adverse move destroys months of carry. Fix: treat position sizing exactly as you would any directional trade; the swap is a bonus, not a buffer. Holding a losing price trend because the swap is positive. This is the carry trader's version of "it'll come back." Fix: place a hard stop based on price structure; if support breaks, exit regardless of swap credit accumulated.

This is the carry trader's version of "it'll come back." Fix: place a hard stop based on price structure; if support breaks, exit regardless of swap credit accumulated. Ignoring central bank calendars. A surprise rate decision can close a differential gap — or reverse it — overnight. Fix: mark all central bank meeting dates for both currencies on your calendar and reduce size in the 48 hours around them.

A surprise rate decision can close a differential gap — or reverse it — overnight. Fix: mark all central bank meeting dates for both currencies on your calendar and reduce size in the 48 hours around them. Treating all carry pairs as interchangeable. AUD/JPY and BRL/JPY both pay carry, but BRL/JPY can move 8% in a week on EM contagion. Fix: match position size to the actual historical volatility of the specific pair, not the differential size.

AUD/JPY and BRL/JPY both pay carry, but BRL/JPY can move 8% in a week on EM contagion. Fix: match position size to the actual historical volatility of the specific pair, not the differential size. Forgetting about tax treatment of swap income. In many jurisdictions, daily swap credits are taxed differently from capital gains. Fix: log every swap credit and confirm the tax category with your accountant at year-end.

Generated by OMG FOREX - Huseyin Furkan Ozturk · 2026-05-29 · ~1491 words