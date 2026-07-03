MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper — Trading Session Control, Session-End Protection & Weekend Protection Framework Explained — Blog #12

One of the most overlooked aspects of automated trading is deciding when NOT to trade.

Many trading systems focus entirely on entries, exits, indicators and money management while ignoring one critical factor:

Market timing.

Financial markets do not behave the same way throughout the day.

Liquidity, volatility, spreads and execution quality constantly change depending on the trading session.

For this reason, MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper includes a complete Session Control and Weekend Protection Framework designed to help traders define when automated trading is allowed and when risk should be reduced or avoided.

This article explains:

• Trading Session Control

• Session-End Entry Protection

• Session-End Position Management

• Tokyo Session

• London Session

• New York Session

• Custom Session

• Weekend Protection

• Friday Risk Management

• Sunday Market Reopen Protection

WHY SESSION CONTROL MATTERS

Not every market hour offers the same trading conditions.

During active sessions:

• Liquidity is higher

• Trend quality is often stronger

• Spreads are usually lower

• Execution tends to be better

During inactive sessions:

• Market movement may become erratic

• Spreads may widen

• Liquidity may decline

• False breakouts may increase

The Session Framework allows traders to focus automated trading during preferred market conditions.

SESSION-END ENTRY PROTECTION

The final minutes before a trading session ends can often produce unstable market behavior.

To address this, the EA includes a Session-End Entry Blocker.

Inp_Block_New_Trade_Near_Session_End = false

Controls whether new trades are blocked shortly before a session closes.

false

→ Trading remains allowed until session end.

true

→ New entries are blocked before session close.

Purpose:

Reduce exposure to low-liquidity conditions near session transitions.

Inp_Session_End_Block_Minutes = 15

Defines how many minutes before session end new entries are blocked.

Default:

15 minutes

Example:

If session ends at 17:00

New entries stop at:

16:45

Purpose:

Avoid opening fresh trades immediately before session closure.

SESSION-END POSITION MANAGEMENT

Some traders prefer to hold positions across sessions.

Others prefer all positions closed before leaving a trading window.

The EA supports both approaches.

Inp_ClosePositionAtSessionEnd = false

Controls whether existing positions are closed when the active trading session ends.

false

→ Positions remain open.

true

→ Positions are closed when leaving the final active session.

Purpose:

Provide additional control over overnight and low-liquidity exposure.

TOKYO SESSION

The Tokyo Session represents the Asian trading period.

Often characterized by:

• Lower volatility

• Slower market movement

• Reduced liquidity compared with London

Some traders use Tokyo for conservative trend development.

Inp_Session_Tokyo_Enable = true

Enables or disables Tokyo Session trading.

true

→ Trading allowed during Tokyo session.

false

→ Tokyo session ignored.

Inp_Session_Tokyo_Start = "00:15"

Defines Tokyo Session start time using broker server time.

Default:

00:15

Purpose:

Avoid immediate market rollover activity.

Inp_Session_Tokyo_End = "09:00"

Defines Tokyo Session ending time.

Default:

09:00

Purpose:

Transition into London market activity.

LONDON SESSION

The London Session is often considered one of the most active periods in global markets.

Characteristics:

• Strong liquidity

• High institutional participation

• Frequent trend development

• Significant market movement

Inp_Session_London_Enable = true

Enables London Session trading.

true

→ Trading allowed.

false

→ Trading blocked during London hours.

Inp_Session_London_Start = "09:00"

Defines London Session start.

Default:

09:00

Inp_Session_London_End = "17:00"

Defines London Session end.

Default:

17:00

Purpose:

Cover major European market activity.

NEW YORK SESSION

The New York Session is another highly active market period.

Characteristics:

• Strong participation

• High volatility

• Economic news releases

• Large institutional activity

Many symbols experience significant movement during this period.

Inp_Session_NewYork_Enable = true

Controls New York Session participation.

true

→ Trading allowed.

false

→ Trading blocked.

Inp_Session_NewYork_Start = "17:00"

Defines New York Session start.

Default:

17:00

Inp_Session_NewYork_End = "20:45"

Defines New York Session end.

Default:

20:45

Purpose:

Capture major US market activity while avoiding late-session conditions.

CUSTOM SESSION

Some traders operate specialized strategies outside traditional market hours.

The Custom Session allows complete flexibility.

Inp_Session_Other_Enable = true

Enables or disables the custom trading session.

true

→ Custom session active.

false

→ Custom session ignored.

Inp_Session_Other_Start = "20:45"

Defines custom session starting time.

Inp_Session_Other_End = "21:45"

Defines custom session ending time.

Purpose:

Allow user-defined trading windows.

WEEKEND PROTECTION

Weekend market closure introduces unique risks.

Markets may reopen at significantly different prices after major news events.

This is commonly known as:

Weekend Gap Risk

The EA includes multiple protections for this situation.

Inp_Weekend_Filter_Enable = false

Enables or disables Weekend Protection.

false

→ Weekend protection disabled.

true

→ Weekend protection active.

Purpose:

Reduce exposure during market closure periods.

Inp_Friday_Weekend_Protection_Start = "20:45"

Defines when weekend protection begins.

Default:

20:45

At this time:

• New entries blocked

• Existing positions may be closed

Purpose:

Avoid exposure into weekend market closure.

Inp_Weekend_Entry_Block_Minutes = 15

Defines how early new entries are blocked before weekend protection starts.

Default:

15 minutes

Example:

Protection Start:

20:45

Entry Block:

20:30

Purpose:

Prevent opening trades immediately before shutdown.

Inp_Sunday_Resume_Trading = "21:45"

Defines when trading resumes after weekend market reopening.

Default:

21:45

Purpose:

Allow spreads and liquidity to stabilize before new trades become eligible.

WHY WEEKEND PROTECTION EXISTS

Weekend gaps can create:

• Unexpected losses

• Slippage

• Price jumps

• Execution uncertainty

The protection framework helps reduce these risks.

EXAMPLE OF SESSION-BASED DEPLOYMENT

Conservative Trader

• London only

• New York only

• Weekend Protection enabled

Aggressive Portfolio Trader

• Tokyo enabled

• London enabled

• New York enabled

• Custom session enabled

• Weekend Protection enabled

The ideal configuration depends on:

• Symbol

• Broker

• Strategy

• Risk tolerance

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT DEFAULT SETTINGS

The default values included with the EA are primarily intended for:

• Validation testing

• Functional verification

• Safe installation

They should not automatically be considered optimized live-trading settings.

Professional traders typically customize session schedules according to:

• Trading style

• Portfolio composition

• Broker server time

• Symbol volatility

FINAL THOUGHTS

The Session Control and Weekend Protection Framework forms an important layer of operational risk management inside MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper.

By combining:

• Session-Based Trading Windows

• Session-End Entry Blocking

• Session-End Position Management

• Weekend Entry Protection

• Weekend Gap Defense

• Flexible Trading Schedules

the EA provides traders with additional control over when market participation is permitted and when risk exposure should be reduced.

SEO KEYWORDS

SessionGovernanceEngine, TradingWindowControl, WeekendExposureManagement, MarketHoursAutomation, SessionBoundaryProtection, TradingScheduleFramework, BrokerTimeSynchronization, WeekendGapDefense, TimeBasedRiskControl, SessionAwareExecution