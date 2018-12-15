New technique : Major Currency Strength in A2SR version 8.88

Shuhua Shen :

at the strong breakout line, sometimes can be a resistance, sometimes will breakout the red line. two choices..

Yes, your opinion is correct.

False break could be happen when break level is still covered by next actual SR.





AUDUSD has resistance above break level at 0.7197

So, position buy after break level would be closed there.

Fyi, breakout and "Strong" breakout is different :)