New technique : Major Currency Strength in A2SR version 8.88

To face the new challenges of the market in 2019,
A2SR has prepared the latest tools to support experienced traders,
and of course novice traders are not difficult to learn.
- New feature in version 8.88
Scheduled on Monday, December 17, 2018.
- Major Currency Strength
Did you know, every market session has a trend change that can be utilized.
-- Even though it changes in the short term, the change can still be utilized as well as possible.
Example on Friday (Dec.14, 2018)
GBPCAD is in the Support area at 1.67951 ~ 1.68046
Some traders who have not practiced enough on strong Support,
-- at that time, some of them may still doubt whether it's time good to buy or not.
So, it's time to pay attention to how the strength of major currencies
can be used as an important tool in decision making.
- Scroll the chart
Through the button, we can scroll the chart up or down, and the size of the chart remains proportional.
-- Makes it easy to place pending orders (buy-limit, sell limit).
- How does the market works?
Market is working on Demand (Support) and Supply (Resistance) - SR.
SR Strategy is :
- Reversals - a, b, c.
- Breakout/Breakdown
- A2SR has been designed for SR Strategy.
Traders can do both, breakout / breakdown and reversals.
- What is 1st test at actual SR?
