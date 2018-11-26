A2SR Final Update version 8.88 - New Feature added - Major Currency Strength

Meantime in the current sideways range between 144.64 and 144.80,

and at that time the Scalper can take opportunity scalping buy/sell on sideways range,

but please remember that was 3 hours there,

-- at that time your patience is in critical situation :)



A2SR show us :

-- major Currency JPY is the weakest , and GBP is the strongest .

- - at that time, the best trade today is GBPJPY on the 2nd tested for preparing breakout.