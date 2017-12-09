I am like fisher expert advisor

This is new expert advisor that can help you keep more profit, to chance to test it.
Why i called it Like Fisher?
Because when you start to use this product and run it on market. you can hunt market move by intelligent trailing stop methods. it's like that fishing.
What is this product propose?
Keep more profit and find best exit point.
What is this product features ?
we have below Trailing methods in this product.
Trailing Stop Methods Are :
Moving Average Trailing Stop
Fractal Trailing Stop
High_Low Trailing Stop
Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop
Custom Indicator Trailing Stop
More Options Are :
Back Test Ability : Test our trailing tools in strategy tester.
Graphic Dashboard : monitor account detail and EA status in Graphic Dashboard.
Order Management : Limit order operation with 5 different magic numbers or allow EA to manage All Trades.
Learn how input parameters work in this EA :
Simple Trailing Stop input setting
EEECAD_Simple_Trail : Turn on or off simple trailing stop.
Start_Simple_Trail_After : Set start trail point, when you write 100, means start trailing stop when your trade at least be in 100 point profit
Start_Simple_Trail_Every : Set trial interval, if you set it by 100, means every 100 point move , EA try to move stop loss one time
Moving Average Trailing Stop input setting
EEECAD_MovingAverage_Trail : Turn on or off moving average trailing stop.
Moving Average Period : Set moving average period
JustMovingTrailInProfit : Just allow to trail when order be in profit.
Fractal Trailing Stop input setting
EEECAD_Fractal_Trail : Turn on or off fractal trailing stop.
Space_From_Fractal : set distance from fractal price, if you put this parameter 100, EA put stop loss 100 point below or above fractal
JustFractalTrailInProfit : Just allow to trail when order be in profit.
JustContinueTrailInProfitSide : If you turn on this parameter, EA ust allow to continue trial if new fractals be in profit side.
High and Low Trailing Stop input setting
EEECAD_High_Low_Trail : Turn on or off high and low trailing stop
Just_HL_TrailInProfit : Just allow to trail when order be in profit.
SpaceFrom_High_Low : set distance from High or Low price, if you put this parameter 100, EA put stop loss 100 point below low price (For buy side) or above high price (For Sell Side)
Whole Candle : if you put it 3 , then EA calculate highest and lowest price of last 3 candles as base of trailing stop.
PSAR Trailing Stop input setting
EEECAD_PSAR_Trail : Turn on or off high and low trailing stop
JustPSARTrailInProfit : Just allow to trail when order be in profit.
PSAR_Step : Part of PSAR input parameter
PSAR_Maximum : Part of PSAR input parameter
Custom indicator Trailing Stop input setting
EEECAD_CustomIndicator_Trail : Turn on or off custom indicator trailing stop
Just_Custom_Indicator_Trail_In_Profit : Just allow to trail when order be in profit.
Custom_Indicator_Name : You must write custom indicator name.
Trail_Buy_Buffer_Number : Set sell buffer number, you can find buffer number in color tab of your indicator
Trail_Sell_Buffer_Number : Set sell buffer number
Order Management setting according to magic number
Manage_All_Trade : TRUE means EA allow to manage all trades, False means Just can manage orders by valid magic numbers.
Strategy Tester Setting
TesterTradeEnable : Turn it on , and test trailing method in strategy tester
Graphic Dashboard Setting
Dashboard_Enable : Turn Graphic Dashboard on or off
XPos : move it to right and left by this parameter, 0 means left side.
YPos : move it to right and left by this parameter, 0 means top side.
XSize : Adjust horizontal size, (Unit is pixel)
YSize : Adjust vertical size, (Unit is pixel)
Default : Adjust background color
- Font : Adjust Font color