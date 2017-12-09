I am like fisher expert advisor
Trading Systems

I am like fisher expert advisor

9 December 2017, 16:54
Hamed Dehgani
Hamed Dehgani
2
402

This is new expert advisor that can help you keep more profit, to chance to test it.


Why i called it Like Fisher?
Because when you start to use this product and run it on market. you can hunt market move by intelligent trailing stop methods. it's like that fishing.
What is this product propose?
Keep more profit and find best exit point.
What is this product features ?
we have below Trailing methods in this product.

Trailing Stop Methods Are :

  • Moving Average Trailing Stop

  • Fractal Trailing Stop

  • High_Low Trailing Stop

  • Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop

  • Custom Indicator Trailing Stop

More Options Are :

  • Back Test Ability : Test our trailing tools in strategy tester.

  • Graphic Dashboard : monitor account detail and EA status in Graphic Dashboard.

  • Order Management : Limit order operation with 5 different magic numbers or allow EA to manage All Trades.

Learn how input parameters work in this EA :

  • Simple Trailing Stop input setting

  • EEECAD_Simple_Trail : Turn on or off simple trailing stop.

  • Start_Simple_Trail_After : Set start trail point, when you write 100, means start trailing stop when your trade at least be in 100 point profit

  • Start_Simple_Trail_Every : Set trial interval, if you set it by 100, means every 100 point move , EA try to move stop loss one time

  • Moving Average Trailing Stop input setting

  • EEECAD_MovingAverage_Trail : Turn on or off moving average trailing stop.

  • Moving Average Period : Set moving average period

  • JustMovingTrailInProfit  : Just allow to trail when order be in profit.

  • Fractal Trailing Stop input setting

  • EEECAD_Fractal_Trail : Turn on or off fractal trailing stop.

  • Space_From_Fractal : set distance from fractal price, if you put this parameter 100, EA put stop loss 100 point below or above fractal

  • JustFractalTrailInProfit : Just allow to trail when order be in profit.

  • JustContinueTrailInProfitSide : If you turn on this parameter, EA ust allow to continue trial if new fractals be in profit side.

  • High and Low Trailing Stop input setting

  • EEECAD_High_Low_Trail : Turn on or off high and low trailing stop

  • Just_HL_TrailInProfit :  Just allow to trail when order be in profit.

  • SpaceFrom_High_Low : set distance from High or Low price, if you put this parameter 100, EA put stop loss 100 point below low price (For buy side) or above high price (For Sell Side)

  • Whole Candle : if you put it 3 , then EA calculate highest and lowest price of last 3 candles as base of trailing stop.  

  • PSAR Trailing Stop input setting

  • EEECAD_PSAR_Trail : Turn on or off high and low trailing stop

  • JustPSARTrailInProfit : Just allow to trail when order be in profit.

  • PSAR_Step : Part of PSAR input parameter

  • PSAR_Maximum : Part of PSAR input parameter

  • Custom indicator Trailing Stop input setting

  • EEECAD_CustomIndicator_Trail : Turn on or off custom indicator trailing stop

  • Just_Custom_Indicator_Trail_In_Profit : Just allow to trail when order be in profit.

  • Custom_Indicator_Name : You must write custom indicator name.

  • Trail_Buy_Buffer_Number :  Set sell buffer number, you can find buffer number in color tab of your indicator

  • Trail_Sell_Buffer_Number  :  Set sell buffer number

  • Order Management setting according to magic number

  • Manage_All_Trade : TRUE means EA allow to manage all trades, False means Just can manage orders by valid magic numbers.

  • Strategy Tester Setting

  • TesterTradeEnable : Turn it on , and test trailing method in strategy tester

  • Graphic Dashboard Setting

  • Dashboard_Enable : Turn Graphic Dashboard on or off

  • XPos : move it to right and left by this parameter, 0 means left side.

  • YPos : move it to right and left by this parameter, 0 means top side.

  • XSize : Adjust horizontal size, (Unit is pixel)

  • YSize : Adjust vertical size, (Unit is pixel)

  • Default : Adjust background color

  • Font : Adjust Font color 
#trailing stop