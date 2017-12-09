I am like fisher expert advisor

This is new expert advisor that can help you keep more profit, to chance to test it.





Why i called it Like Fisher?

Because when you start to use this product and run it on market. you can hunt market move by intelligent trailing stop methods. it's like that fishing.

What is this product propose?

Keep more profit and find best exit point.

What is this product features ?

we have below Trailing methods in this product.

Trailing Stop Methods Are :

Moving Average Trailing Stop

Fractal Trailing Stop

High_Low Trailing Stop

Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop

Custom Indicator Trailing Stop

More Options Are :

Back Test Ability : Test our trailing tools in strategy tester.

Graphic Dashboard : monitor account detail and EA status in Graphic Dashboard.

Order Management : Limit order operation with 5 different magic numbers or allow EA to manage All Trades.

Learn how input parameters work in this EA :

Simple Trailing Stop input setting