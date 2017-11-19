How Many Trading Strategies Do You Need to Succeed?

There are thousands of trading strategies available to the Forex trader. In fact, when you account for the infinite number of technical indicators available, the possibilities are limitless. It’s easy to think that the more strategies you use, the more money you will make. However, I’ve found the opposite to be true. You don’t need to use twenty, ten or even five different trading strategies to achieve success. And if you try to learn that many at one time, you’re setting yourself up to struggle. So how many do you need? Moreover, ...