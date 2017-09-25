Work indicator Forex trading guide is based on an internal crossing indicator RSI of a mathematically trained level of smoothing. At the beginning of the intersection within the same candle appears dashed line of the corresponding color direction opposite to the previous incident.





If included alert that is specified by the AlertOnOff, it displays a message,for example:

"2017.09.25 14:00:38.988 Forex trading guide GBPUSD,H4: Alert: Symbol = GBPUSD240 . Possible movement DOWN. WHITE line, a YELLOW mark!"





or





"2017.09.25 11:42:48.021 Forex trading guide GBPUSD,H4: Alert: Symbol =GBPUSD240. Possible to move 'UP'. WHITE line, BLUE mark!".

Enabled MailOnOff, such mail message, sent to and exposed in the terminal E-Mail .





Exposed thin dotted lines mean that crossing RSI(X), X - period of the indicator, its a mathematically calculated level of smoothing started. If the crossing is continued, but the candle has ceased to be the latter, then the intersection is considered confirmed and exposed the thick solid line of the same corresponding colors of the directions. The lines have different thickness and length from the beginning of the previous trend. Thick lines, and their price labels exhibited since the Open of the candle, during which took place the intersection.





If included alert that is specified by the AlertOnOff, it displays a message,for example:

"2017.09.25 15:02:16.101 Forex trading guide GBPUSD,H4: Alert: Symbol = GBPUSD240 . The signal 'DOWN'. RED LINE!"





or





"2017.09.25 14:09:13.208 Forex trading guide GBPUSD,H4: Alert: Symbol = GBPUSD240 . The signal 'UP'. The BLUE LINE!".





Enabled MailOnOff, such mail message, sent to and exposed in the terminal E-Mail .





Based on this calculated profit or loss of the previous trend and is displayed at the top or bottom lines of some numbers whose value is calculated from the values exhibited in SetUp indicator settings. Namely: a Lot, Exch, Cent.





Lot - choose lot;





Exch is the selected account currency to the national currency;





Cent = 100, if the account is cent and is equal to 1 , if not a cent.





Can not exist in the history of the two blue lines in a row or two of red.

















On the basis of the counted Creds-data is approximately the yield curve. It exists to varying the period of the chart tool and instrument to choose the smoothed curve. And to see the dangerous areas and safe.





From the last thick line to Close[0] indicated another line of the corresponding color of variable length and it is attached at the top or bottom numeric label Creds, which is constantly changing depending on the last Bid or Ask price.





The indicator is recalculated, one just to the left of the visible bar or candle on the chart to the penultimate. Ie, if you move the chart to the right for some number of bars, the leftmost visible bar will be the first for the indicator calculation. If you change the chart period to any and back to back, there will be a recalculation.





The indicator will make recalculation, and in that case, if the window "Market Watch" of the mouse drag in the graph window other tool. Will be recalculated for the new tool.





At some distance from the left border of the graphics tool specified by XCoord exhibited the beginning of a text display unit.





Line in English and intuitive. Their content varies from SetUp settings, the selected tool and the current price.























