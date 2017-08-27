(27 AUGUST 2017)The week ahead:The week ahead: Economic data from Eurozone, China

Officials from around the world gathered in Jackson Hole, and speeches by US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi were eagerly anticipated for any hints about the path of the respective monetary policies they provide.

Ahead of the regular Fed and ECB September policy meetings, next week will shed more light on the US economy. Consumer confidence, nonfarm payrolls and wage data, as well as the second reading for 2Q17 GDP growth, will make for data-filled days.





In other markets, CIO is watching the consumer price index (CPI) report for the Eurozone, retail sales and the KI economic tendency survey in Sweden, and announcements about manufacturing PMIs worldwide, including China’s on Thursday. Apart from the PMIs, the calendar is light in emerging markets next

week.

(By UBS)