5 October 2021 (100% Winning Rate) -Use Currency Indices to your advantage - EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, JPY, CHF, CAD

UPDATED ON 5TH OCTOBER 2021 (SAME DAY OF TRADING)



Using Currency Indices is one of the best way to improve Winning trades.



LINK TO ULTIMATE BREAKOUT INDICATOR: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72834



HERE ARE SOME SMALL SECRETS OF MARKET MAKERS STRATEGY

1. Most of the Weekly trends start either in London session or New York session on Monday. So probability of getting into Weekly Trend is to enter at the start of the week.

2. Expect Stop Loss hunting at the start of the Weekly Trend.

3. Most of the Trend moves start to reverse on either Wednesday NewYork session or anytime on Thursday. So it is wise to look at reversals during these days.

4. Expect Stop Loss hunting at the reverse of the Weekly Trend

4. Most of the Profit Taking takes place on Friday NewYork session.

5. Tuesday is majority of the times the continuation of Weekly Trend.

6. Majority of the Currency Pairs start to reverse after the price have moved upto 3 ADR (3 times average daily range)

7. Lookout for Major Supply and Demand areas on H4 or D1 timeframe.

Here is a small snapshot of how we use the Ultimate Breakout Indicator in Currency Index to find best trades.

BROKER: LITEFOREX MT4



WE have used all 8 currency index with our ultimate breakout indicator to check trades



RULE:

1. We have only find trades in London Session opening

2. The Yellow Circle highlights the first arrow formed after the London Session

3. Timeframe used is m1 (1 minute)

4. All of these Currency Index are available with Liteforex Mt4 (not available in MT5 for now)

































After analyzing the 8 currencies, we have the following results.



AUD - positive

CAD - positive

CHF - negative

EUR - negative

GBP - positive

JPY - negative

NZD - positive

USD - negative



NOW WE NEED TO COMBINE THE POSITIVE WITH NEGATIVE PAIRS (WE WILL EXCLUDE POSITIVE WITH POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE WITH NEGATIVE)



FORECASTS (We have to see if the selected pairs go in the forecasted direction)



AUDCHF - UP

EURAUD - DOWN

AUDJPY - UP

AUDUSD - UP

CADCHF - UP

EURCAD - DOWN

CADJPY - UP

USDCAD - DOWN

GBPCHF - UP

NZDCHF - UP

EURGBP - DOWN

EURNZD - DOWN

GBPJPY - UP

NZDJPY - UP

GBPUSD - UP

NZDUSD - UP



Total Signals - 16



NOW LETS SEE HOW DID THE RESULTS CAME OUT



































































SIGNALS WON: 16

PERCENTAHE WIN: 100%



NOTE:

1. This percentage win is very big and all the days can not be the same. We have to be on the right side majority of the time

2. Watch out for the STOP LOSS HUNT. Majority of the time, the Banks fake out so they can enter the game. Although our indicator takes out major fake outs but still it is used on 1 minute timeframe.

3. Try to maintain a minimum of 1:1 risk to reward ratio.. 1:2 is ideal.



GOODLUCK!!!



