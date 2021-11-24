HIGH IMPACT NEWS: RBNZ increases 25 bps (How to Trade) - 100% WIN RATE
Analytics & Forecasts

HIGH IMPACT NEWS: RBNZ increases 25 bps (How to Trade) - 100% WIN RATE

24 November 2021, 11:37
Ammar Yaseen
Ammar Yaseen
0
530

On 24 October, RBNZ hiked the Cash Rate by 25 bps as expected

How do we trade this using technicals?

Have a look at our Indicator that filters out NOISE from the trade and let you trade in the RIGHT DIRECTION

LINK TO ULTIMATE BREAKOUT INDICATOR: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72834


NOTE: YELLOW CIRCLE IS THE FIRST ARROW AFTER THE NEWS 

RULE:
1. Trade all NZD pairs 
2. Trade in the direction of the Arrow

NZDJPY

NZDCHF

NZDUSD

NZDCAD

GBPNZD

EURNZD

AUDNZD

SIGNALS: 7
WON: 7
WIN PERCENTAGE: 100%

NOTE:
1. This percentage win is very big and all the days can not be the same. We have to be on the right side majority of the time
2. Watch out for the STOP LOSS HUNT. Majority of the time, the Banks fake out so they can enter the game. Although our indicator takes out major fake outs but still it is used on 1 minute timeframe. 
3. Try to maintain a minimum of 1:1 risk to reward ratio.. 1:2 is ideal. 

GOODLUCK!!!

#usd, GBP, jpy, chf, nzd, EUR, AUD, CAD, RBNZ RATE HIKE